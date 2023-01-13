Inside a prison where Russia tortured Ukrainian POWs
The Olenivka POW camp, located in the Russian-occupied part of Donetsk Oblast, was a notorious Russian-controlled prison where Ukrainian prisoners of war and civilian hostages from Mariupol have been subjected to torture. The Kyiv Independent’s War Crimes Investigations Unit will name those responsible for torturing prisoners in Olenivka.
Skip to content
Featured
War Analysis National Video Field Report Newsletters Russia’s War Human Story Company News
More
About Join the Team Team Story Studio Jobs
Newsletters
Newsletters image
All Newsletters Arrow right
Podcasts
Podcasts image
All Podcasts Arrow right
News Feed
Edit post

Ukrainian state defense company completes testing of long-range strike drone

by The Kyiv Independent news desk January 13, 2023 6:31 PM 1 min read
This audio is created with AI assistance

Ukroboronprom, Ukraine’s main defense company, said on Jan. 13 it has completed several stages of testing a long-range drone.

“We are talking, in particular, about the operation in the air and under the influence of radio-electronic warfare,” Nataliia Sad, Ukroboronprom spokesperson, said of the tests during a briefing.

The project to develop an unmanned aerial vehicle with a range of more than 1,000 kilometers and a payload of up to 75 kilograms “has reached such a stage that, unfortunately, we cannot talk about it,” Sad added.

The company has been working on developing the technology since the beginning of summer.

With Ukraine's partners refusing to provide long-range missiles in concern about the potential for "escalation", Ukraine has relied on innovative homegrown solutions for long-range strike capacity.

While Kyiv has not officially taken responsibility for the attacks, the two strikes upon the Russian Engels airbase in December, 600 kilometers from Ukrainian-held territory, are understood to have been carried out by some form of modified Ukrainian drone.

Ukrainian drones threaten Russia but production scarcity is an issue
The Kyiv Independent
Author: The Kyiv Independent news desk
Support independent journalism in Ukraine. Join us in this fight.
Freedom can be costly. Both Ukraine and its journalists are paying a high price for their independence. Support independent journalism in its darkest hour. Support us for as little as $1, and it only takes a minute.
visa masterCard americanExpress
Comments

Most popular

News Feed

Ukraine Daily
News from
Ukraine in your
inbox
MORE NEWS

Editors' Picks

Featured
War Analysis National Video Field Report Newsletters Russia’s War Human Story Company News
Sections
More
About J-School Team Story Studio Jobs
Follow Us

Enter your email to subscribe

Please, enter correct email address

Subscribe

* indicates required
* indicates required

Subscribe

* indicates required
* indicates required

Subscribe

* indicates required

Subscribe

* indicates required
Successfuly subscribed
Thank you for signing up for this newsletter. We’ve sent you a confirmation email.