Ukrainian parliament meeting canceled due to credible threat of Russian strike in Kyiv, source confirms

A Ukrainian parliament meeting scheduled for Nov. 22 has been canceled due to the credible threat of a targeted Russian strike on government buildings in Kyiv, a Ukrainian lawmaker speaking on condition of anonymity told the Kyiv Independent.

Lawmakers were planning to hold an hour-long Q&A session at the Verkhovna Rada, the source added.

An air raid alert was on in Kyiv and several central and eastern oblasts in the late morning of Nov. 22 due to a reported drone threat.

The development comes amid escalating tensions in Russia's full-scale invasion of Ukraine.

Russian President Vladimir Putin on Nov. 21 said his country had launched its "newest missile," an IRBM called "Oreshnik," in an attack on Dnipro, eastern Ukraine that morning.

He said the test was in response to Ukraine targeting facilities in Russia's Kursk and Bryansk oblasts with long-range, Western-supplied ATACMS and Storm Shadow missiles on Nov. 19 and 20.

The Oreshnik missile is designed to carry nuclear weapons. However, Putin said it was not armed with a nuclear warhead in this instance.

Putin warned that Russia would use weapons against any country whose arms are used to strike Russian targets.