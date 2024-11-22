Three years of reporting, funded by our readers — become a member now and help us prepare for 2025.
Ukrainian parliament meeting canceled due to credible threat of Russian strike in Kyiv, source confirms

by Chris York November 22, 2024 10:59 AM 2 min read
A Ukrainian flag fluttering over the Verkhovna Rada building, on the Day of the National Flag, in Kyiv, amid the Russian invasion of Ukraine on Aug. 23, 2024. (Roman Pilipey /AFP via Getty Images)
This audio is created with AI assistance

A Ukrainian parliament meeting scheduled for Nov. 22 has been canceled due to the credible threat of a targeted Russian strike on government buildings in Kyiv, a Ukrainian lawmaker speaking on condition of anonymity told the Kyiv Independent.

Lawmakers were planning to hold an hour-long Q&A session at the Verkhovna Rada, the source added.

An air raid alert was on in Kyiv and several central and eastern oblasts in the late morning of Nov. 22 due to a reported drone threat.

The development comes amid escalating tensions in Russia's full-scale invasion of Ukraine.

Russian President Vladimir Putin on Nov. 21 said his country had launched its "newest missile," an IRBM called "Oreshnik," in an attack on Dnipro, eastern Ukraine that morning.

He said the test was in response to Ukraine targeting facilities in Russia's Kursk and Bryansk oblasts with long-range, Western-supplied ATACMS and Storm Shadow missiles on Nov. 19 and 20.

The Oreshnik missile is designed to carry nuclear weapons. However, Putin said it was not armed with a nuclear warhead in this instance.

Putin warned that Russia would use weapons against any country whose arms are used to strike Russian targets.

Author: Chris York
3:44 PM

Russian ICBM strike would be 'clear escalation,' EU says.

"While we're assessing the full facts, it's obvious that such (an) attack would mark yet another clear escalation from the side of (Russian President Vladimir Putin," EU foreign affairs spokesperson Peter Stano said, according to AFP.
