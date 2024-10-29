Skip to content
Featured
War Analysis Russia’s War National Human Story Field Report Company News
More
About Join the Team Team Advertising Jobs
Newsletters
Newsletters image
All Newsletters Arrow right
Store
Store image
Shop Now Arrow right
KI Insights
KI Insights image
Learn more Arrow right
News Feed, Ukraine, Prosecutors, Prosecutor General's Office, Parliament, Verkhovna Rada
Edit post

Ukrainian parliament approves resignation of Prosecutor General Kostin

by Kateryna Hodunova October 29, 2024 4:38 PM 2 min read
Prosecutor General of Ukraine Andriy Kostin attends a panel discussion at the 'Ukraine 2024 Independence Forum' in Kyiv, Ukraine, on Aug. 27, 2024. (Oleksandr Klymenko/Ukrinform/Future Publishing via Getty Images)
This audio is created with AI assistance

Ukraine's parliament, the Verkhovna Rada, voted on Oct. 29 to approve the resignation of Prosecutor General Andrii Kostin, lawmaker Oleksii Honcharenko said on his Telegram channel.

Kostin's resignation was supported by 255 members of parliament, according to Honcharenko.

The Ukrainian government has not yet decided on a replacement for Kostin.

Potential candidates allegedly being considered as a replacement for Kostin include Odesa Oblast Governor Oleh Kiper and Kyiv Oblast Governor Ruslan Kravchenko, Olena Shcherban, a deputy executive director at the Kyiv-based NGO Anti-Corruption Action Center, told the Kyiv Independent.

The chief prosecutor submitted his resignation on Oct. 22 following a National Security and Defense Council (NSDC) meeting headed by President Volodymyr Zelensky. The session addressed the "immoral situation" surrounding the fake disabilities of prosecutors, and "many shameful facts of abuse" were revealed, according to Kostin.

Following the meeting, Security Service of Ukraine (SBU) head Vasyl Maliuk said that his agency had exposed corruption schemes at medical examination commissions, resulting in the cancellation of 4,106 fake disability status certificates.

Maliuk added that 64 officials at medical examination commissions have been charged with crimes, while another nine suspects had been convicted.

Medical examination commissions (MSEK) are bodies tasked with determining the severity of a disability. Corruption schemes at medical examination commissions linked to draft evasion have been reported in Rivne, Mykolaiv, Khmelnytskyi, and Kharkiv oblasts.

Kostin has served as prosecutor general since July 28, 2022, replacing Iryna Venediktova.

Prior to that, he was a member of parliament from 2019 to 2022 and headed the legal policy committee.

From 2012 to 2019, Kostin was a deputy chairman of the Odesa Oblast Bar Association. He has been a member of the International Bar Association since 2000.

Why did Ukraine’s prosecutor general resign, and who will replace him?
The formal reason for Prosecutor General Andriy Kostin’s resignation on Oct. 22 was the ongoing major corruption scandal involving hundreds of prosecutors who obtained disability benefits, including financial support, the ability to evade the military draft and leave the country at will. A crucial…
The Kyiv IndependentOleg Sukhov
Author: Kateryna Hodunova
Comments

Most popular

News Feed

12:51 AM  (Updated: )

1 killed, 14 injured in Russia's attack on Kryvyi Rih.

A Russian missile attack killed a 39-year-old man and injured 14 others, 10 of whom were hospitalized, Governor Serhii Lysak said. The strike damaged multiple buildings, including apartments, a school, and a clinic.
4:39 AM  (Updated: )

Russia attacks Kharkiv overnight, killing at least 4.

Four people — two women and two men — were killed in the attack, Ukraine's State Emergency Service said. Their bodies were retrieved from the rubble of destroyed homes.
MORE NEWS

Editors' Picks

Featured
War Analysis Russia’s War National Human Story Field Report Company News
Sections
More
About Advertising J-School Jobs Team Submit an Opinion Contacts Store
Follow Us
Enter your email to subscribe
Please, enter correct email address
Subscribe
* indicates required
* indicates required
Subscribe
* indicates required
* indicates required
Subscribe
* indicates required
Subscribe
* indicates required
Subscribe
* indicates required

Subscribe

* indicates required
Subscribe
* indicates required
Subscribe
* indicates required
Explaining Ukraine with Kate Tsurkan
* indicates required
Successfuly subscribed
Thank you for signing up for this newsletter. We’ve sent you a confirmation email.