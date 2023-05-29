Ukrainian parliament allows nationalizing banks owned by sanctioned figures

This audio is created with AI assistance

Ukraine's parliament, the Verkhovna Rada, adopted a bill allowing to nationalize banks owned by sanctioned individuals, lawmaker Yaroslav Zhelezniak reported on May 29.

The draft law will enable the National Bank to nationalize Sense Bank (formerly Alfa-Bank), owned by Russian oligarch Mikhail Fridman, wrote Ukrainska Pravda news outlet.

According to Zhelezniak (Voice party), the bill was adopted in the second reading by 305 votes in favor.

It is yet to be signed into law by the chairman of the Verkhovna Rada and President Volodymyr Zelensky.

According to Schemes, an investigative project of Radio Free Europe/Radio Liberty, Russian companies of Fridman, a Lviv-born oligarch under international sanctions, extensively support Moscow's war effort in Ukraine.