The Olenivka POW camp, located in the Russian-occupied part of Donetsk Oblast, was a notorious Russian-controlled prison where Ukrainian prisoners of war and civilian hostages from Mariupol have been subjected to torture. The Kyiv Independent’s War Crimes Investigations Unit will name those responsible for torturing prisoners in Olenivka.
Ukrainian parliament allows nationalizing banks owned by sanctioned figures

by Dinara Khalilova May 29, 2023 5:15 PM 1 min read
Ukraine's parliament, the Verkhovna Rada, adopted a bill allowing to nationalize banks owned by sanctioned individuals, lawmaker Yaroslav Zhelezniak reported on May 29.

The draft law will enable the National Bank to nationalize Sense Bank (formerly Alfa-Bank), owned by Russian oligarch Mikhail Fridman, wrote Ukrainska Pravda news outlet.

According to Zhelezniak (Voice party), the bill was adopted in the second reading by 305 votes in favor.

It is yet to be signed into law by the chairman of the Verkhovna Rada and President Volodymyr Zelensky.

According to Schemes, an investigative project of Radio Free Europe/Radio Liberty, Russian companies of Fridman, a Lviv-born oligarch under international sanctions, extensively support Moscow's war effort in Ukraine.

Author: Dinara Khalilova
Zelensky signs law to raise tax rate for banks to 50%.

President Volodymyr Zelensky on Dec. 6 signed into law a bill that increases the profit tax for banks from 18% to 50% in 2023 and sets the rate at 25% starting from 2024. Funds from the increased tax rate will be directed towards Ukraine's military expenses.
