Skip to content
Featured
War Analysis Russia’s War National Human Story Field Report Company News
More
About Join the Team Team Advertising Jobs
Newsletters
Newsletters image
All Newsletters Arrow right
Store
Store image
Shop Now Arrow right
KI Insights
KI Insights image
Learn more Arrow right
News Feed, Prisoners of war, Prisoner exchange, Ukraine, Russia
Edit post

Ukraine brings back 25 people from Russian captivity, including Azovstal defenders

by Boldizsar Gyori January 15, 2025 3:27 PM 2 min read
A Ukrainian servicemember holds a Ukrainian bracelet during a prisoner exchange on Jan. 15, 2025. (President Zelensky/Telegram)
This audio is created with AI assistance

Ukraine managed to bring back 25 Ukrainians from Russian captivity including Azovstal defenders, President Volodymyr Zelensky announced on Jan. 15.

"Returning our people home is something that Ukraine is constantly working on. And we will not stop until we bring all of our people back," Zelensky said in a post on Telegram.

The returning Ukrainian POWs were captured during the defense of Mariupol and its Azovstal steel plant, as well as during the defense of other key areas of the front line in Kharkiv, Donetsk, Zaporizhzhia and Kherson oblasts, Zelensky added.

He said some of those brought back have serious injuries and illnesses.

The exchange was conducted on a 25 for 25 basis.

In a recent agreement, Russia and Ukraine agreed to prioritize wounded POWs at selection of exchanges, followed by those held longest in captivity.

President Zelensky also expressed his gratitude for the United Arab Emirates for mediating between the parties.

Over the past year, Ukraine conducted 11 prisoner exchanges and secured the return of 356 more people than in 2023. Since the start of the full-scale invasion, Nearly 4,000 people have been released, including 1,358 in 2024.

‘We know who the good guy is’ — Trump’s defense nominee grilled over war in Ukraine
Pete Hegseth’s nomination in November sent shockwaves through Pentagon corridors.
The Kyiv IndependentBoldizsar Gyori
Author: Boldizsar Gyori
Comments

Most popular

News Feed

11:08 PM

Slovak opposition announces no-confidence vote against PM.

Slovakia's pro-Western opposition parties announced plans to initiate a vote of no confidence in Prime Minister Robert Fico's government, citing concerns over his governance and foreign policy direction, TASR news agency reported on Jan. 14.
MORE NEWS

Editors' Picks

Featured
War Analysis Russia’s War National Human Story Field Report Company News
Sections
More
About Advertising Jobs Team Contacts Submit an Opinion Store
Follow Us
Enter your email to subscribe
Please, enter correct email address
Subscribe
* indicates required
* indicates required
Subscribe
* indicates required
* indicates required
Subscribe
* indicates required
Subscribe
* indicates required
Subscribe
* indicates required

Subscribe

* indicates required
Subscribe
* indicates required
Subscribe
* indicates required
Explaining Ukraine with Kate Tsurkan
* indicates required
Successfuly subscribed
Thank you for signing up for this newsletter. We’ve sent you a confirmation email.