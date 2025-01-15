Ukraine captures 23 Russian soldiers in Donetsk Oblast

This audio is created with AI assistance

Ukraine’s Azov Brigade captured 23 Russian soldiers during combat operations in the Toretsk area of Donetsk Oblast, the National Guard of Ukraine reported on Jan. 15.

According to the statement, some Russian troops surrendered willingly, while others were found hiding in basements or captured during assaults. The captives, taken into custody by the 12th Special Forces Brigade Azov, are reportedly in satisfactory condition.

The National Guard confirmed that the prisoners would be transferred to the relevant authorities. "We hope they will soon be exchanged for Ukrainian defenders held in captivity," it said.

On Jan. 15, Ukraine successfully secured the release of 25 individuals from Russian captivity, including Azovstal defenders.

The returning Ukrainian POWs were captured during the defense of Mariupol and its Azovstal steel plant, as well as during the defense of other key areas of the front line in Kharkiv, Donetsk, Zaporizhzhia and Kherson oblasts, according to President Volodymyr Zelensky.