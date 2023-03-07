Inside a prison where Russia tortured Ukrainian POWs
The Olenivka POW camp, located in the Russian-occupied part of Donetsk Oblast, was a notorious Russian-controlled prison where Ukrainian prisoners of war and civilian hostages from Mariupol have been subjected to torture. The Kyiv Independent’s War Crimes Investigations Unit will name those responsible for torturing prisoners in Olenivka.
Skip to content
Featured
War Analysis National Video Field Report Newsletters Russia’s War Human Story Company News
More
About Join the Team Team Story Studio Jobs
Newsletters
Newsletters image
All Newsletters Arrow right
Podcasts
Podcasts image
All Podcasts Arrow right
News Feed
Edit post

Ukrainian paramedic receives State Department Women of Courage Award

by The Kyiv Independent news desk March 7, 2023 7:13 AM 1 min read
Ukrainian servicewoman, paramedic, volunteer, athlete, commander Yuliia Paievska (nom-de-guerre 'Taira') gives an interview to a correspondent of the Ukrinform National News Agency of Ukraine, in Lviv, western Ukraine on Dec. 3, 2022. (Markiian Lyseiko / Ukrinform/Future Publishing via Getty Images)
This audio is created with AI assistance

The State Department awarded Yuliia “Taira” Paievska, a Ukrainian medic who spent months in Russian captivity, with the International Women of Courage (IWOC) award.

According to the State Department's press release, Taira was selected among the eleven recipients of the award this year for demonstrating "extraordinary moral and physical courage in defending Ukraine against relentless Russian aggression."

Taira was captured along with her driver in Mariupol on March 16, 2022. She was released in mid-June.

The State Department cited Taira's work providing medical treatment to protestors during Ukraine's Revolution of Dignity in 2013, medical training on the Donbas front lines from 2014-2018, and for filming and smuggling videos documenting atrocities committed by Russian forces in Mariupol during Russia's siege of the city at the beginning of the full-scale invasion.

"Since her release (she) has compellingly advocated for Ukrainian democracy and independence both at home and abroad," the press release read.

According to the award announcement, the award "recognizes women from around the globe who have demonstrated exceptional courage, strength, and leadership in advocating for peace, justice, human rights, gender equity, and equality, and the empowerment of women and girls, in all their diversity – often at great personal risk and sacrifice."

Since 2007, the State Department has recognized more than 180 women from more than 80 countries with the IWOC Award.

Ukraine war latest: Tensions at all-time high in Bakhmut as Russia throws more Wagner mercenaries onto the city
The Kyiv Independent
Author: The Kyiv Independent news desk
Support independent journalism in Ukraine. Join us in this fight.
Freedom can be costly. Both Ukraine and its journalists are paying a high price for their independence. Support independent journalism in its darkest hour. Support us for as little as $1, and it only takes a minute.
visa masterCard americanExpress
Comments

Most popular

News Feed

Ukraine Daily
News from
Ukraine in your
inbox
MORE NEWS

Editors' Picks

Featured
War Analysis National Video Field Report Newsletters Russia’s War Human Story Company News
Sections
More
About J-School Team Story Studio Jobs
Follow Us

Enter your email to subscribe

Please, enter correct email address

Subscribe

* indicates required
* indicates required

Subscribe

* indicates required
* indicates required

Subscribe

* indicates required

Subscribe

* indicates required
Successfuly subscribed
Thank you for signing up for this newsletter. We’ve sent you a confirmation email.