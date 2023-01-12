Ukrainian military says strike kills over 100 Russian soldiers in Soledar

This audio is created with AI assistance

More than a hundred Russian soldiers were killed in the battle of Soledar after Ukrainian forces launched a missile at a grouping of troops.

The grouping of Russian soldiers was identified by Ukraine's Special Operations Forces, according to the special ops command. Artillery was directed at the concentration of troops, followed by a Tochka-U missile, killing the Russian soldiers in the area, the command said.

Along with 100 soldiers, the strike destroyed Russian military equipment.

There are fierce battles underway between Ukrainian forces and the regular Russian army and the private mercenary Wagner Group--the latter two claiming that Russia controls the town. Ukraine has denied the salt-mining town has fallen to Russia.

