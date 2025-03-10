Ukrainian lawmakers propose George Washington monument in Kyiv

This audio is created with AI assistance

A group of Ukrainian lawmakers has proposed erecting a monument in Kyiv to George Washington, the first president of the United States.

A draft resolution for the monument was published on the website of Ukraine’s parliament, the Verkhovna Rada, on March 10, under the number 3066. While the full text of the resolution has not been disclosed, it has already been submitted for consideration by parliamentary leadership.

The initiative was put forward by lawmakers from the ruling Servant of the People party—Oleksandr Kovalchuk, Mariia Mezentseva-Fedorenko, Yevheniia Kravchuk, and Halyna Yanchenko—as well as independent MP Mykola Tyshchenko, who was expelled from President Volodymyr Zelensky's party in 2023.

In an interview with the YouTube channel Superposition, Yanchenko emphasized the importance of strengthening ties between Ukraine and the United States rather than damaging them. She suggested that the monument could serve as a symbolic gesture of goodwill.

Potential locations for the statue include sites where monuments to Soviet military figures Mykola Vatutin, a Soviet commander during World War II, and Mykola Shchors, a Bolshevik commander during the Russian Civil War, were previously dismantled.