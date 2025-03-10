The Power Within: The Kyiv Independent’s first-ever magazine. Be among the first to get it.

Ukrainian lawmakers propose George Washington monument in Kyiv

by Olena Goncharova March 11, 2025 1:56 AM 1 min read
George Washington Statue in downtown Boston with skyline in Public Market Park, Massachusetts. (Visions of America / Universal Images Group via Getty Images)
A group of Ukrainian lawmakers has proposed erecting a monument in Kyiv to George Washington, the first president of the United States.

A draft resolution for the monument was published on the website of Ukraine’s parliament, the Verkhovna Rada, on March 10, under the number 3066. While the full text of the resolution has not been disclosed, it has already been submitted for consideration by parliamentary leadership.

The initiative was put forward by lawmakers from the ruling Servant of the People party—Oleksandr Kovalchuk, Mariia Mezentseva-Fedorenko, Yevheniia Kravchuk, and Halyna Yanchenko—as well as independent MP Mykola Tyshchenko, who was expelled from President Volodymyr Zelensky's party in 2023.

In an interview with the YouTube channel Superposition, Yanchenko emphasized the importance of strengthening ties between Ukraine and the United States rather than damaging them. She suggested that the monument could serve as a symbolic gesture of goodwill.

Potential locations for the statue include sites where monuments to Soviet military figures Mykola Vatutin, a Soviet commander during World War II, and Mykola Shchors, a Bolshevik commander during the Russian Civil War, were previously dismantled.

Author: Olena Goncharova

Navigating the world of Trump and Musk's lies.

Just a few years ago, the biggest purveyors of disinformation on the internet were bots, conspiracy theorists and Russian propaganda outlets. Today the world is a very different place and two of the most prominent sources of lies and mistruths are the President of the United States, Donald Trump, and the world’s richest man, Elon Musk. The Kyiv Independent’s Chris York sits down with Eliot Higgins, founder and creative director of the investigative outlet Bellingcat, to discuss how we arrived at this point and what can be done about it.
