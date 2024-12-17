MP expelled from Zelensky's party faces trial on charges of assaulting war veteran

This audio is created with AI assistance

The assault and kidnapping case against Mykola Tyshchenko, an MP who was expelled from President Volodymyr Zelensky's party in 2023, has been sent to trial, the State Investigation Bureau said on Dec. 17.

The bureau said it had completed the investigation against Tyshchenko on charges of illegally detaining and assaulting a war veteran in Dnipro.

If convicted, he could face up to five years in prison.

The charges stem from a widely circulated video recorded in June showing Tyshchenko and his bodyguards confronting veteran Dmytro Pavlov, who was walking with his child in central Dnipro.

The footage shows an argument escalating into a physical altercation, with Pavlov reportedly detained and sustaining injuries.

Tyshchenko, who later admitted to being in Dnipro during the incident, claimed he was investigating alleged bot farms.

The incident drew significant backlash from activists, soldiers, and public officials.

Zelensky's Chief of Staff Andriy Yermak condemned Tyshchenko's actions, calling them “absolutely disgraceful.”

Yermak also noted his long-standing acquaintance with Tyshchenko, who had previously christened Yermak's son.

Tyshchenko has a history of controversy, including his expulsion from Zelensky’s Servant of the People party in January 2023 after an unauthorized wartime trip to Thailand.

The incident has amplified calls for Tyshchenko’s accountability among activists and military personnel.