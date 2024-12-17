Stay warm with Ukrainian traditions this winter. Explore and gift our seasonal merch collection, inspired by Ukraine’s unique heritage.

mykola tyshchenko, Volodymyr Zelensky, Verkhovna Rada
MP expelled from Zelensky's party faces trial on charges of assaulting war veteran

by Tim Zadorozhnyy December 17, 2024 5:18 PM 2 min read
Lawmaker Mykola Tyshchenko attends court on June 25, 2024 in Kyiv. The State Bureau of Investigation accused the politician of illegally imprisoning a former serviceman. (Yan Dobronosov/Global Images Ukraine via Getty Images)
The assault and kidnapping case against Mykola Tyshchenko, an MP who was expelled from President Volodymyr Zelensky's party in 2023, has been sent to trial, the State Investigation Bureau said on Dec. 17.

The bureau said it had completed the investigation against Tyshchenko on charges of illegally detaining and assaulting a war veteran in Dnipro.

If convicted, he could face up to five years in prison.

The charges stem from a widely circulated video recorded in June showing Tyshchenko and his bodyguards confronting veteran Dmytro Pavlov, who was walking with his child in central Dnipro.

The footage shows an argument escalating into a physical altercation, with Pavlov reportedly detained and sustaining injuries.

Tyshchenko, who later admitted to being in Dnipro during the incident, claimed he was investigating alleged bot farms.

The incident drew significant backlash from activists, soldiers, and public officials.

Zelensky's Chief of Staff Andriy Yermak condemned Tyshchenko's actions, calling them “absolutely disgraceful.”

Yermak also noted his long-standing acquaintance with Tyshchenko, who had previously christened Yermak's son.

Tyshchenko has a history of controversy, including his expulsion from Zelensky’s Servant of the People party in January 2023 after an unauthorized wartime trip to Thailand.

The incident has amplified calls for Tyshchenko’s accountability among activists and military personnel.

Tim Zadorozhnyy
Tim Zadorozhnyy
Tim Zadorozhnyy is a news editor at The Kyiv Independent. Based in Warsaw, he is pursuing studies in International Relations, focusing on European Studies. Tim began his career at a local television channel in Odesa. After moving to Warsaw, he joined the Belarusian opposition media outlet NEXTA, starting as a news anchor and later advancing to the position of managing editor.Read more
Thank you for signing up for this newsletter. We’ve sent you a confirmation email.