This month, 1,000 people chose to support the Kyiv Independent. Can we count on you, too?
Become a member
Skip to content
Featured
War Analysis Russia’s War National Human Story Field Report Company News
More
About Join the Team Team Advertising Jobs
Newsletters
Newsletters image
All Newsletters Arrow right
Store
Store image
Shop Now Arrow right
KI Insights
KI Insights image
Learn more Arrow right
News Feed, Ukraine, G7, press freedom, Media, The Kyiv Independent
Edit post

Ukrainian journalists meet G7 ambassadors to discuss country's media landscape

by Martin Fornusek and The Kyiv Independent news desk December 3, 2024 1:40 PM 2 min read
A photo of a meeting between the G7 ambassadors and prominent Ukrainian journalists in Kyiv, Ukraine, on Dec. 2, 2024. (G7/X)
This audio is created with AI assistance

Ambassadors of the Group of Seven (G7) countries met with prominent Ukrainian journalists on Dec. 2 for a "valuable exchange" and to discuss "the current media landscape."

"Press freedom and pluralism are crucial for strengthening democracy, supporting political debate, and advancing Ukraine’s Euro-Atlantic path," the G7's representation in Ukraine said on X.

It marked the second such meeting this year, with the G7 envoys meeting Ukrainian journalists in January amid complaints of systematic state pressure on the media community.

Olga Rudenko, editor-in-chief of the Kyiv Independent; Vitalii Sych, editor-in-chief of NV; Andrii Boborykin, executive director of Ukrainska Pravda; Nataliia Lyhachova, director-in-chief of Detector Media; and Mykola Chernotytskyi, the CEO of the Suspilne public broadcaster attended the latest meeting.

Yurii Nikolov, an investigative journalist and co-founder of the Nashi Hroshi project; Nataliia Sedletska, head of the Kyiv bureau of Radio Free Europe/Radio Liberty; and Yevhenii Shulhat, an investigative journalist at the Slidstvo.Info outlet, were also in attendance.

Nikolov and Shulhat themselves experienced pressure from the authorities in two separate cases this year that prompted a backlash from the journalistic community.

Nikolov, who revealed procurement wrongdoing in the Defense Ministry under its previous leadership, received a threatening visit to his home from two unknown men in January. Shulhat was allegedly targeted by military enlistment this spring amid his investigation into the family property of Illia Vitiuk, at the time serving as the Security Service of Ukraine (SBU) cybersecurity chief.

Another major scandal revolved around leaked private recordings of non-editorial staff members of the Bihus.Info investigative outlet apparently using drugs during a New Year's party. Bihus.Info later released an investigation that said a department of the SBU installed the hidden cameras and leaked the videos to pressure the outlet.

Despite the subsequent public outcry and pledge by the authorities to rectify the situation, media watchdogs and journalists have continued to point to cases of attempted censorship, political interference, and other forms of pressure.

In one of the latest cases, Ukrainska Pravda said in October the Presidential Office is systematically pressuring the outlet in an attempt to influence its editorial policy.

The outlet said that officials were being ordered not to communicate with its journalists, they were being denied access to official events, and businesses were being pressured to cease advertising on the outlet's website and not sponsor the events Ukrainska Pravda organizes.

Ukrainian journalists report continued pressure, censorship attempts as previous cases remain unsolved
Ukrainian journalists and media watchdogs are continuing to voice concerns over declining press freedoms as their country’s army fights on more than two years into Russia’s full-scale invasion to protect the future of the democracy. Months after attacks on investigative journalists provoked a publi…
The Kyiv IndependentDinara Khalilova
Authors: Martin Fornusek, The Kyiv Independent news desk
Let’s see how far we can go?
We’ve been amazed by your support. We’ve reached our initial goal of finding 1,000 new paying members. We still have till the end of our birthday campaign — with more support, we can do even more good journalism. Over 13,000 people are standing behind us. Can we count on you, too?
Show us support this birthday month
Become a member
visa masterCard americanExpress
Comments

Most popular

News Feed

MORE NEWS

Editors' Picks

Featured
War Analysis Russia’s War National Human Story Field Report Company News
Sections
More
About Advertising Jobs Team Contacts Submit an Opinion Store
Follow Us
Enter your email to subscribe
Please, enter correct email address
Subscribe
* indicates required
* indicates required
Subscribe
* indicates required
* indicates required
Subscribe
* indicates required
Subscribe
* indicates required
Subscribe
* indicates required

Subscribe

* indicates required
Subscribe
* indicates required
Subscribe
* indicates required
Explaining Ukraine with Kate Tsurkan
* indicates required
Successfuly subscribed
Thank you for signing up for this newsletter. We’ve sent you a confirmation email.