Ukrainian journalists identify Russian officers involved in July strikes on Odesa

Ukrainian journalists identified Russian commanders allegedly involved in P-800 Onyx missile strikes on Odesa on July 19 and July 23, damaging the city's UNESCO heritage sites.

Russian Onyx, a supersonic cruise missile designed to destroy ships, was launched on Odesa from Bastion missile systems in occupied Crimea.

Telebachennia Toronto, a YouTube media outlet, reported on Aug. 13 that Russia’s 15th Coastal Defense Brigade is the only unit that operates the Bastion missile system, stationed in Russian-occupied Sevastopol in southwestern Crimea.

Journalists identified Oleg Scherbak as Russia’s 15th Coastal Defense Brigade commander and Alexander Myamlin, a Bastion unit commander, allegedly involved in the attacks.

According to the report, Alexey Vavilov, a commander of the Bastion launcher, is also allegedly involved in the attacks.

In a series of Russian attacks on Odesa following Moscow’s unilateral withdrawal from the UN-brokered Grain deal on July 17, Russian forces targeted critical port and grain infrastructure. They also damaged the historic center and a UNESCO-listed cathedral.

A Russian missile attack on the night of July 23 killed one civilian and injured 21 others, including four children, Odesa Oblast Governor Oleh Kiper reported.