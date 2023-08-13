Inside a prison where Russia tortured Ukrainian POWs
The Olenivka POW camp, located in the Russian-occupied part of Donetsk Oblast, was a notorious Russian-controlled prison where Ukrainian prisoners of war and civilian hostages from Mariupol have been subjected to torture. The Kyiv Independent’s War Crimes Investigations Unit will name those responsible for torturing prisoners in Olenivka.
Skip to content
Featured
War Analysis National Video Field Report Newsletters Russia’s War Human Story Company News
More
About Join the Team Team Story Studio Jobs
Newsletters
Newsletters image
All Newsletters Arrow right
Podcasts
Podcasts image
All Podcasts Arrow right
News Feed
Edit post

Ukrainian journalists identify Russian officers involved in July strikes on Odesa

by Alexander Khrebet August 13, 2023 7:01 PM 1 min read
This audio is created with AI assistance

Ukrainian journalists identified Russian commanders allegedly involved in P-800 Onyx missile strikes on Odesa on July 19 and July 23, damaging the city's UNESCO heritage sites.  

Russian Onyx, a supersonic cruise missile designed to destroy ships, was launched on Odesa from Bastion missile systems in occupied Crimea.

Telebachennia Toronto, a YouTube media outlet, reported on Aug. 13 that Russia’s 15th Coastal Defense Brigade is the only unit that operates the Bastion missile system, stationed in Russian-occupied Sevastopol in southwestern Crimea.

Journalists identified Oleg Scherbak as Russia’s 15th Coastal Defense Brigade commander and Alexander Myamlin, a Bastion unit commander, allegedly involved in the attacks.

According to the report, Alexey Vavilov, a commander of the Bastion launcher, is also allegedly involved in the attacks.

In a series of Russian attacks on Odesa following Moscow’s unilateral withdrawal from the UN-brokered Grain deal on July 17, Russian forces targeted critical port and grain infrastructure. They also damaged the historic center and a UNESCO-listed cathedral.

A Russian missile attack on the night of July 23 killed one civilian and injured 21 others, including four children, Odesa Oblast Governor Oleh Kiper reported.

Author: Alexander Khrebet
Support independent journalism in Ukraine. Join us in this fight.
Freedom can be costly. Both Ukraine and its journalists are paying a high price for their independence. Support independent journalism in its darkest hour. Support us for as little as $1, and it only takes a minute.
visa masterCard americanExpress
Comments

Most popular

News Feed

Ukraine Daily
News from
Ukraine in your
inbox
5:56 PM

Zelensky signs law to raise tax rate for banks to 50%.

President Volodymyr Zelensky on Dec. 6 signed into law a bill that increases the profit tax for banks from 18% to 50% in 2023 and sets the rate at 25% starting from 2024. Funds from the increased tax rate will be directed towards Ukraine's military expenses.
3:15 PM

Putin arrives in UAE in first leg of Middle East trip.

It was Russian dictator Vladimir Putin's first trip to the region since 2019. Putin has only made a few trips abroad in 2023 after the International Criminal Court (ICC) issued an arrest warrant in March for his role in the deportations of Ukrainian children.
MORE NEWS

Editors' Picks

Featured
War Analysis National Video Field Report Newsletters Russia’s War Human Story Company News
Sections
More
About J-School Team Story Studio Jobs
Follow Us

Enter your email to subscribe

Please, enter correct email address

Subscribe

* indicates required
* indicates required

Subscribe

* indicates required
* indicates required

Subscribe

* indicates required

Subscribe

* indicates required
Successfuly subscribed
Thank you for signing up for this newsletter. We’ve sent you a confirmation email.