This audio is created with AI assistance

Vadym Skibitskyi, a representative of Ukraine's Defense Ministry's Intelligence Directorate, told the RBK Ukraine news outlet that while hostilities may not be as active in winter, the period will still be difficult. "We hope the measures we are planning will be successful. And we will disrupt Russia's plans regarding further occupation and the Donetsk region," Skibitskyi said, as quoted by RBK Ukraine.