Ukrainian government to propose banning entry of Russian-registered vehicles for 50 years

by Dinara Khalilova January 23, 2024 12:47 AM 1 min read
Russian Airlines Airbus A320 aircraft as seen on final approach flying and landing on the runway at Amsterdam Schiphol Airport with the terminal and the control tower visible, after arriving from Moscow on Jan. 5, 2022. (Nicolas Economou/NurPhoto via Getty Images)
This audio is created with AI assistance

The Ukrainian government will submit a proposal to the National Security and Defense Council to ban all vehicles registered in Russia or owned by Russian citizens from entering Ukraine for 50 years, according to an order published on the government’s web portal.

The order, dated Jan. 19, says the proposal should be submitted within 10 days. To be implemented, it has to be approved by the National Security and Defense Council and then signed into force by President Volodymyr Zelensky.

Under the proposal, aircraft registered in Russia and whose owners or ultimate beneficiaries are Russian citizens would be prohibited from direct air connections with Ukraine and using the state's airspace.

Buses, trucks, and railway transport registered in Russia would also be banned from entering Ukraine.

Russian-flagged vessels and ships whose owners or ultimate beneficiaries are Russian citizens or companies registered in Russia would not be able to sail in Ukraine's internal waters and enter the country's seaports, according to the government's proposal.

The same restrictions would apply to ships that previously entered ports located in the occupied territories of Ukraine and those owned by individuals and legal entities sanctioned by Ukraine.

The government also plans to propose not to recognize Russian qualification documents for sailors issued in the occupied territories of Ukraine and prohibit Russian nationals from working on Ukraine-flagged ships, except for those who reside in Ukraine on legal grounds.

Author: Dinara Khalilova
