Ukrainian forces say they hit military targets in Russian-occupied Berdiansk

Ukraine's Armed Forces reported on June 30 that they struck a Russian headquarters and a fuel and lubricant warehouse in the occupied city of Berdiansk, Zaporizhzhia Oblast.

Eleven explosions were heard in Berdiansk in the morning, followed by fire and detonation near the local airport, according to the Berdiansk City Military Administration.

Moscow-installed head of Russian illegal occupation authorities in Zaporizhzhia Oblast, Vladimir Rogov, claimed that Ukranian forces hit Berdiansk with U.K.-provided Storm Shadow missiles.

Ukraine's military didn't mention what weapons it used to carry out the strike. However, Kyiv acknowledges using long-range Storm Shadow missiles for strikes on Russian targets deep behind the front lines.

Rogov alleged that Russia's anti-aircraft forces repelled the attack "on the approaches to the city," and the series of explosions heard in Berdyansk were "the result of air defense work."

The Kyiv Independent is unable to verify Rogov's claims.

Attacks in Russian-occupied territories have become more frequent in recent months in what is likely part of Ukraine's counteroffensive, now underway in Zaporizhzhia and Donetsk oblasts.

According to Deputy Defense Minister Hanna Maliar. Ukraine's military has recently advanced 1,300 meters toward Berdiansk, occupied by Russian troops since February 2022.