Ukrainian forces repel Russian assault on border with Russia's Kursk Oblast, military says

by Kateryna Hodunova January 16, 2025 8:23 PM 2 min read
An armored Ukrainian military vehicle drives toward the Russian border from Sumy, passing a destroyed church in the village of Yunakivka, Sumy Oblast, on Dec. 8, 2024. (Serhiy Morgunov/For The Washington Post via Getty Images)
The 67th Separate Mechanized Brigade repelled an assault of Russian troops near the village of Zhuravka in Sumy Oblast on the border with Russia's Kursk Oblast, according to the brigade's Jan. 15 statement.

Sumy Oblast, located on Ukraine's northeast border with Russia, is subject to daily attacks and is situated just across from Russia's Kursk Oblast — the region subject to Ukraine's ongoing incursion.

Russia has amassed troops along the border near Zhuravka and tried to assault the settlement but has so far failed, according to the brigade. "The enemy is expected to repeat the movements, as they have resources there," the statement read.

The estimated Ukrainian advance in the Russian Kursk sector of the front line, as of Jan. 16, 2025, according to DeepState. (DeepState/OpenStreetMaps)

The 67th Separate Mechanized Brigade did not specify when the breakthrough attempt was made. Meanwhile, the crowd-sourced monitoring website Deep State reported that the intensity of the fighting in Kursk Oblast has decreased in recent days compared to last week.

Assault activities continue mainly in the direction of Lebedevka-Sverdlikove, and battles are also taking place to control the village of Nikolayevo-Darino, according to Deep State.

Footage purporting to show Ukraine repelling a Russian attack in Sumy Oblast on the border with Russia's Kursk Oblast in mid-January 2025. (The 67th Separate Mechanized Brigade)

The Sumy Regional Military Administration reported on Jan. 14 that the information circulating about Russian troops breaking through the border near the settlements of Zhuravka and Prokhody was false.

Earlier in December, Deep State said that Russian forces had advanced in Sumy Oblast near the border village of Oleksandriya.

Sumy Oblast authorities, including head of the Military Administration Volodymyr Artyukh, rejected the notion that Russian forces had breached the border, calling the reports "fake" and describing them as disinformation.

Ukraine’s new Kursk push brings minor gains, raising concerns over limited resources
Since the new push in Russia’s Kursk Oblast in early January, Ukraine has made small gains and managed to capture the first North Korean prisoners of war in the area but experts have raised concerns about Kyiv’s use of limited resources while fierce battles rage elsewhere. The assessment
The Kyiv IndependentAsami Terajima
Author: Kateryna Hodunova
Thank you for signing up for this newsletter. We’ve sent you a confirmation email.