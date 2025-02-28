Kakhovka dam explosion: Russia left people to die

Ukrainian forces destroy Russian thermobaric munitions depot in Donetsk Oblast, General Staff reports

by Kateryna Hodunova February 28, 2025 2:21 PM 2 min read
The Ukrainian army destroyed a thermobaric munitions depot on the Russian-occupied territory of Donetsk Oblast overnight on Feb. 28, 2025. (The General Staff / Telegram)
This audio is created with AI assistance

Ukrainian forces destroyed a thermobaric munitions depot in Russian-occupied territory of Donetsk Oblast overnight on Feb. 28, the General Staff reported in a post on Telegram.

The post was accompanied by a video of the strike near the town of Selydove in the embattled Pokrovsk district — an initial explosion is followed by a spectacular series of much larger subsequent explosions in what appears to be the detonation of material on the ground.

The General Staff described the target as a "thermobaric ammunition storage facility of the Russian invaders." The results of the attacks are still being determined, according to the report.

The Kyiv Independent could not verify the claims.

Ukrainian forces also hit three other facilities in Russia, the General Staff said, including the Ilsky oil refinery in Russia's Krasnodar Krai — the second time in February it has been hit.

The previous attack, carried out by Ukraine on Feb. 17, caused a fire at the plant, which includes six oil refining units with a total capacity of 6.6 million tons per year, a source told the Kyiv Independent.

Ukraine considers Russian oil facilities to be valid military targets, as fossil fuel profits supply Moscow's war machine.

The Ukrainian military has launched repeated attacks against Russian refineries with long-range drones.

Europe is sitting on Russia’s $198 billion. Giving it all to Ukraine is tricky
Europe has been left scrambling to find ways to boost defense spending and continue the flow of support to Ukraine after U.S. President Donald Trump made clear the continent won’t be able to rely on Washington for its long-term security needs. The latest reports suggest that EU officials are
The Kyiv IndependentAlex Cadier
Author: Kateryna Hodunova
