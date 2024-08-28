Skip to content
Featured
War Analysis Russia’s War National Human Story Field Report Company News
More
About Join the Team Team Advertising Jobs
Newsletters
Newsletters image
All Newsletters Arrow right
Store
Store image
Shop Now Arrow right
KI Insights
KI Insights image
Learn more Arrow right
News Feed, Ukraine, Russia, War, Donetsk Oblast, Russian offensive
Edit post

Russian forces approaching town of Selydove in Donetsk Oblast, media reports

by Kateryna Hodunova August 28, 2024 10:09 PM 2 min read
Russian troops are approaching the town of Selydove in Donetsk Oblast.
Aftermath of a Russian airstrike that wounded six civilians in Selydove, in Donetsk Oblast, Ukraine on June 27, 2024. (Pablo Miranzo/Anadolu via Getty Images)
This audio is created with AI assistance

Support independent journalism in Ukraine. Join us in this fight.

Become a member Support us just once

Russian troops are approaching the town of Selydove in Donetsk Oblast amid Russia's ongoing advance in the region, Ukrainian media outlet Hromadske reported on Aug. 28, citing its correspondent Diana Butsko on the ground.

Since the beginning of the full-scale war, Selydove has been regularly attacked by Russia, often resulting in casualties. The front line has inched closer to the town since Russia took Avdiivka in February and continues its advance towards the nearby city of Pokrovsk.

Fighting over the town has already begun. The Russian army is actively shelling Selydove, and many civilian infrastructure facilities have been destroyed, according to Hromadske.

Selydove, with a pre-war population of nearly 21,000 people, is located 18 kilometers south (11 miles) of Pokrovsk, which has been a focal point of Russia's offensive for recent months in the Donetsk sector of the frontline.

President Volodymyr Zelensky said earlier that Pokrovsk had become Russia's main target after its Kharkiv Oblast offensive failed.

The military administration of Pokrovsk called on residents on Aug. 15 to evacuate immediately, as the Russian army was about 10 kilometers (6 miles) from the town's outskirts.

As of Aug. 28, 38,000 people and 1,900 children remain in Pokrovsk, according to local authorities.

Thousands flee as Russian troops take one Donetsk Oblast village after another
Along a bumpy highway that used to link the cities of Pokrovsk and now occupied Donetsk, used to lie quiet and picturesque towns and villages whose names only locals would know. Yet – Novohrodivka, Selydove, Petrivka – are now well-known in Ukraine, stuck between the advancing Russ…
The Kyiv IndependentEmmanuelle Chaze
Author: Kateryna Hodunova
Comments

Most popular

News Feed

Ukraine Daily
News from Ukraine in your inbox
Ukraine news
Please, enter correct email address
MORE NEWS

Editors' Picks

Featured
War Analysis Russia’s War National Human Story Field Report Company News
Sections
More
About Advertising J-School Jobs Team Submit an Opinion Contacts Store
Follow Us
Enter your email to subscribe
Please, enter correct email address
Subscribe
* indicates required
* indicates required
Subscribe
* indicates required
* indicates required
Subscribe
* indicates required

Subscribe

* indicates required
Subscribe
* indicates required

Subscribe

* indicates required
Subscribe
* indicates required

Subscribe

* indicates required
Successfuly subscribed
Thank you for signing up for this newsletter. We’ve sent you a confirmation email.