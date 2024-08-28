Russian forces approaching town of Selydove in Donetsk Oblast, media reports

This audio is created with AI assistance

Russian troops are approaching the town of Selydove in Donetsk Oblast amid Russia's ongoing advance in the region, Ukrainian media outlet Hromadske reported on Aug. 28, citing its correspondent Diana Butsko on the ground.

Since the beginning of the full-scale war, Selydove has been regularly attacked by Russia, often resulting in casualties. The front line has inched closer to the town since Russia took Avdiivka in February and continues its advance towards the nearby city of Pokrovsk.

Fighting over the town has already begun. The Russian army is actively shelling Selydove, and many civilian infrastructure facilities have been destroyed, according to Hromadske.

Selydove, with a pre-war population of nearly 21,000 people, is located 18 kilometers south (11 miles) of Pokrovsk, which has been a focal point of Russia's offensive for recent months in the Donetsk sector of the frontline.

President Volodymyr Zelensky said earlier that Pokrovsk had become Russia's main target after its Kharkiv Oblast offensive failed.

The military administration of Pokrovsk called on residents on Aug. 15 to evacuate immediately, as the Russian army was about 10 kilometers (6 miles) from the town's outskirts.

As of Aug. 28, 38,000 people and 1,900 children remain in Pokrovsk, according to local authorities.