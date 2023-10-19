Ukrainian forces attack occupied Crimea with missiles, Russia claims

This audio is created with AI assistance

Russian air defense shot down two S-200 missiles flying over occupied Crimea on Oct. 18, the Russian Defense Ministry claimed.

Earlier in the day, the outlet Krym.Realii reported explosions in Sevastopol, followed by an air raid alert.

The Russian-installed "governor" of Sevastopol, Mikhail Razvozhayev, later reported that the Russian Navy was fighting off an aerial attack near Sukharna Balka. Razvozhayev also confirmed that an explosion occurred in the Sakharnaya Golovka area of Sevastopol.

According to Krym.Realii, there are multiple warehouses storing Russian missiles and other weapons in Sakharnaya Golovka.

Since the summer of 2023, there have been increasingly damaging attacks on Russian military targets across occupied Crimea.

The Ukrainian military said it was responsible for a missile strike on the peninsula on Oct. 7 that struck a military target and resulted in casualties among Russian forces.

Kyiv has not commented on the reports of the Oct. 18 strike.