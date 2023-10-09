Skip to content
Military intelligence confirms missile attack on Russian targets in Crimea

by Elsa Court and The Kyiv Independent news desk October 9, 2023 9:31 PM 1 min read
A neon piece depicting Crimea, part of a broader work by Ukrainian artist Nikita Kadan, during the exhibition "The Artist as Prophet" at the Weisser Elefant gallery on July 29, 2023 in Berlin, Germany. (Photo by Omer Messinger/Getty Images)
This audio is created with AI assistance

Ukraine was responsible for a missile strike on Russian-occupied Crimea on Oct. 7, military intelligence spokesperson Andrii Yusov said on live television on Oct. 9.

The strike hit a Russian military target near Dzhankoi in northern Crimea and resulted in casualties amongst Russian forces, Yusov said.

He did not specify further details.

On Oct. 7, the Russian Defense Ministry claimed there had been a rocket attack on the peninsula at around 6 p.m. local time. The ministry later reported a second attack at 10 p.m. local time.

Both attacks were carried out with converted S-200 anti-aircraft missiles, the Russian Defense Ministry said.

Reports emerged on social media that an explosion was heard near Dzhankoi and the trail of the missile was visible in the sky, according to Ukrainska Pravda.

Since the summer, there have been increasingly damaging attacks on Russian military targets across the peninsula, which has been occupied by Russia since 2014.

One key target has been the Black Sea Fleet, which is currently based in occupied Crimea.

The fleet has suffered a series of major attacks over the past weeks, including strikes on a command post on Sept. 20 and on its headquarters on Sept. 22.

Authors: Elsa Court, The Kyiv Independent news desk
