Ukrainian film 'Militantropos' to premiere at Cannes Film Festival

by Sonya Bandouil April 16, 2025 4:34 AM 1 min read
Ukrainian flags wave in a residential area heavily damaged in the village of Dolyna in Donetsk Oblast after Russian troops withdrew from the village on Sept. 24, 2022. (Metin Aktas / Getty Images)
This audio is created with AI assistance

The Ukrainian documentary Militantropos has been selected for the "Directors' Fortnight" program at the 2024 Cannes Film Festival, festival organizers announced on April 15.

Created as a co-production between Ukraine, Austria, and France, the film is part of a planned triptych alongside Palingenesion and Cosmomorphosis, each exploring how Russia’s war in Ukraine has transformed people, environments, and global perspectives.

Militantropos will have its world premiere at the festival, and it is currently the only full-length Ukrainian film represented in Cannes this year.

The project, which began development in 2022, has received international support, including a 25,000 euro ($28,000) grant from the IDFA documentary film festival.

The title Militantropos, coined by the film's directors, is a neologism formed from Latin and Greek roots—milit meaning "warrior" and anthropos meaning "human"—and refers to a person reshaped by war, whose survival relies on constant adaptation. The film was directed collaboratively by Yelizaveta Smith, Alina Gorlova & Simon Mozgovyi.

In 2022, the Cannes jury granted their “Special Award” to Mariupolis 2, directed by Lithuanian filmmaker Mantas Kvedaravicius, who was captured and killed by Russian forces on April 3 while documenting atrocities in Mariupol.

Mstyslav Chernov’s film ‘2,000 Meters to Andriivka’ wins award at documentary film festival in Denmark
Ukrainian director and journalist Mstyslav Chernov’s documentary 2000 Meters to Andriivka received the F:ACT Award at Denmark’s CPH:DOX documentary film festival, organizers announced on March 29.
The Kyiv IndependentSonya Bandouil
Author: Sonya Bandouil

