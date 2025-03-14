The Power Within: The Kyiv Independent’s first-ever magazine. Be among the first to get it.

pre-order now
Skip to content
Featured
War Analysis Russia’s War National Human Story Field Report Company News
More
About Join the Team Team Advertising Jobs
Newsletters
Newsletters image
All Newsletters Arrow right
Store
Store image
Shop Now Arrow right
KI Insights
KI Insights image
Learn more Arrow right
News Feed, War, Ukraine, Russia, Drones, Attacks on Russia, Belgorod Oblast, Saratov Oblast, SBU
Edit post

Ukrainian drones strike Russian gas facilities, air defense missile depot, source claims

by Tim Zadorozhnyy March 14, 2025 10:48 AM 2 min read
The purported strike of a Ukraine Security Service (SBU) on industrial equipment at Russian gas compressor stations, published on March 13 (Exilenova / Telegram)
This audio is created with AI assistance

Drones launched by Ukraine's Security Service (SBU) struck two gas compressor stations and a warehouse storing missiles for Russia's S-300/S-400 air defense systems, a security source told the Kyiv Independent on March 14.

The long-range drones targeted gas compressor stations in Russia's Tambov and Saratov oblasts, according to the source.

Another strike reportedly hit a missile depot near the village of Radkovka in Belgorod Oblast, triggering a detonation of stored ammunition.

"The SBU conducted another successful special operation on enemy territory, causing significant damage to Russia's budget and reducing its ability to finance and sustain the war," the source said.

The Kyiv Independent could not independently verify the claims.

0:00
/
The purported moment of a Ukraine Security Service (SBU) drone strike on industrial equipment at Russian gas compressor stations, published on March 13 (Exilenova / Telegram)

The S-300 and S-400 systems are Russia's primary long-range air defense weapons, capable of intercepting aircraft, cruise missiles, and ballistic threats.

Ukraine targets Russian gas compressor stations to disrupt energy exports, a key source of revenue for Moscow’s war effort.

Ukraine has consistently targeted Russia's fossil fuel and military infrastructure to weaken its ability to sustain prolonged aggression. Overnight on March 14, Ukrainian drones also hit the Tuapse oil refinery in Krasnodar Krai, setting fire to a gasoline storage tank.

Russian pro-government media outlet Mash claimed the fire was caused by debris from a downed drone, while eyewitnesses reported hearing a series of explosions.

Putin still seeks control over Ukraine despite US peace efforts, WP reports
Some officials believe that even if Russia agrees to a temporary truce, Moscow will use the pause to rearm, violate the agreement, and create provocations to blame on Ukraine.
The Kyiv IndependentTim Zadorozhnyy
Author: Tim Zadorozhnyy

Most popular

News Feed

12:13 AM

US toughens sanctions on Russian energy payments.

The Trump administration toughened sanctions on Russia's oil and gas industry on March 13 by not renewing an exemption that allows Russian banks to access U.S. payment systems to conduct energy transactions.
7:26 PM
Video

John Bolton on Trump’s Russian policy missteps.

The Kyiv Independent’s Kate Tsurkan sat down with former U.S. National Security Advisor John Bolton to discuss why U.S. President Donald Trump considers Putin “a friend,” and why a ceasefire at this time would not be favorable for Ukraine.
MORE NEWS

Editors' Picks

Featured
War Analysis Russia’s War National Human Story Field Report Company News
Sections
More
About Advertising Jobs Team Contacts Submit an Opinion Store
Follow Us
Enter your email to subscribe
Please, enter correct email address
Subscribe
* indicates required
* indicates required
Subscribe
* indicates required
* indicates required
Subscribe
* indicates required
Subscribe
* indicates required
Subscribe
* indicates required

Subscribe

* indicates required
Subscribe
* indicates required
Subscribe
* indicates required
Explaining Ukraine with Kate Tsurkan
* indicates required
Successfuly subscribed
Thank you for signing up for this newsletter. We’ve sent you a confirmation email.