Ukrainian drones strike Russian gas facilities, air defense missile depot, source claims

Drones launched by Ukraine's Security Service (SBU) struck two gas compressor stations and a warehouse storing missiles for Russia's S-300/S-400 air defense systems, a security source told the Kyiv Independent on March 14.

The long-range drones targeted gas compressor stations in Russia's Tambov and Saratov oblasts, according to the source.

Another strike reportedly hit a missile depot near the village of Radkovka in Belgorod Oblast, triggering a detonation of stored ammunition.

"The SBU conducted another successful special operation on enemy territory, causing significant damage to Russia's budget and reducing its ability to finance and sustain the war," the source said.

The Kyiv Independent could not independently verify the claims.

0:00 / 1× The purported moment of a Ukraine Security Service (SBU) drone strike on industrial equipment at Russian gas compressor stations, published on March 13 (Exilenova / Telegram)

The S-300 and S-400 systems are Russia's primary long-range air defense weapons, capable of intercepting aircraft, cruise missiles, and ballistic threats.

Ukraine targets Russian gas compressor stations to disrupt energy exports, a key source of revenue for Moscow’s war effort.

Ukraine has consistently targeted Russia's fossil fuel and military infrastructure to weaken its ability to sustain prolonged aggression. Overnight on March 14, Ukrainian drones also hit the Tuapse oil refinery in Krasnodar Krai, setting fire to a gasoline storage tank.

Russian pro-government media outlet Mash claimed the fire was caused by debris from a downed drone, while eyewitnesses reported hearing a series of explosions.