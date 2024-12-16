Ukrainian drones destroy Russian ammunition depot in Donetsk Oblast, SBU source claims

This audio is created with AI assistance

The Security Service of Ukraine's (SBU) drones successfully attacked а Russian ammunition depot near the occupied village of Markine in Donetsk oblast a "few days ago," an SBU source told the Kyiv Independent on Dec. 16.

"There were thousands of ammunition rounds for armored personnel carriers, tanks, anti-tank guided missiles, mines, grenades, and millions of rounds of ammunition of various calibers," the source said.

A nearby fuel and lubricants depot was also destroyed as explosions could be heard in the area throughout the night, the source added.

The Kyiv Independent could not independently verify these claims.

Ukraine has been increasingly capable of striking ammunition and weapon depots in the rear to stall the Kremlin's logistics, hindering Russia's operations on the front line.

0:00 / 1× A video that purports to show an explosion at a Russian ammunition depot near occupied Markine, Donetsk Oblast, Ukraine, overnight on Dec. 16, 2024. (SBU source)

Some of Ukraine's domestically produced drones have become capable of traveling 1,500 kilometers (over 900 miles), reaching depots in the rear that were thought to be at a safe distance from the front line.

Some of the examples this year include the strikes against the Russian towns of Tikhoretsk and Toropets with drones, setting ablaze over 30,000 tons of ammunition, allegedly including ballistic missiles.

Ukraine has also been targeting oil refineries to prevent Moscow from adequately rotating its troops, resupply, and fortify its positions.