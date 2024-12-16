Stay warm with Ukrainian traditions this winter. Explore and gift our seasonal merch collection, inspired by Ukraine’s unique heritage.

News Feed, Ukraine, Russia, Security Service of Ukraine, Drone attack, Donetsk Oblast, ammunition, War
Ukrainian drones destroy Russian ammunition depot in Donetsk Oblast, SBU source claims

by Boldizsar Gyori December 16, 2024 10:23 AM 2 min read
A screenshot of a video that purports to show an explosion at a Russian ammunition depot near occupied Markine, Donetsk Oblast, Ukraine, in December 2024. (SBU source)
The Security Service of Ukraine's (SBU) drones successfully attacked а Russian ammunition depot near the occupied village of Markine in Donetsk oblast a "few days ago," an SBU source told the Kyiv Independent on Dec. 16.

"There were thousands of ammunition rounds for armored personnel carriers, tanks, anti-tank guided missiles, mines, grenades, and millions of rounds of ammunition of various calibers," the source said.

A nearby fuel and lubricants depot was also destroyed as explosions could be heard in the area throughout the night, the source added.

The Kyiv Independent could not independently verify these claims.

Ukraine has been increasingly capable of striking ammunition and weapon depots in the rear to stall the Kremlin's logistics, hindering Russia's operations on the front line.

A video that purports to show an explosion at a Russian ammunition depot near occupied Markine, Donetsk Oblast, Ukraine, overnight on Dec. 16, 2024. (SBU source)

Some of Ukraine's domestically produced drones have become capable of traveling 1,500 kilometers (over 900 miles), reaching depots in the rear that were thought to be at a safe distance from the front line.

Some of the examples this year include the strikes against the Russian towns of Tikhoretsk and Toropets with drones, setting ablaze over 30,000 tons of ammunition, allegedly including ballistic missiles.

Ukraine has also been targeting oil refineries to prevent Moscow from adequately rotating its troops, resupply, and fortify its positions.

Ukraine war latest: North Korean troops joining Russian assaults in Kursk, Zelensky says
Key developments on Dec. 14-15: * North Korean troops joining Russian assaults in Kursk, Zelensky says * Ukraine destroys Russian train with 40 fuel tanks in Zaporizhzhia Oblast, source claims * 292 front-line clashes recorded over the past day, General Staff reports * Two Russian oil tankers r…
The Kyiv IndependentThe Kyiv Independent news desk
Author: Boldizsar Gyori
12:33 PM

Georgia's opposition parties appeal to EU following election of pro-Russian president, Sova reports.

In a joint letter, Georgian opposition leaders urged the release of all detained politicians, activists, and peaceful demonstrators; the introduction of targeted sanctions against those responsible for "undermining democracy;" the suspension of visa-free travel and visa restrictions for Georgian Dream officials; and the declaration of the "self-proclaimed regime" of Bidzina Ivanishvili as illegitimate.
Thank you for signing up for this newsletter. We’ve sent you a confirmation email.