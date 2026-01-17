Ukrainian delegation headed by Budanov arrives in US to clarify peace proposal

A Ukrainian delegation arrived in the U.S. on Jan. 17 as peace proposal talks continue, but while Russia continues to pummel Ukraine’s energy grid into darkness.



The delegation consists of the recently appointed President’s Office head Kyrylo Budanov, National Security and Defense Council Secretary Rustem Umerov, and the parliamentary leader of President Volodymyr Zelensky’s Servant of the People party, David Arakhamia.



Kyiv and Washington have drafted together a 20-point peace plan, which Kyiv says is nearly ready. However, both sides have not yet agreed on firm security guarantees, which Kyiv has stressed are critical for a sustainable peace.



"We will have an important conversation with our American partners about the details of the peace agreement," Budanov wrote on Telegram on Jan. 17.



"Ukraine needs a fair peace. We are working towards a result."



The Ukrainian team will meet with U.S. special envoy Steve Witkoff, U.S. President Donald Trump's son-in-law Jared Kushner, and U.S. Army Secretary Daniel Driscoll.



It comes amid growing indications that the U.S. has engaged Moscow in discussions over a potential peace settlement.



The day before, Zelensky wrote on Telegram that he hopes the meeting will bring “more clarity” regarding the proposals Kyiv has prepared with Washington and regarding Russia’s response to the diplomatic work taking place.



The meeting comes days after Trump accused Zelensky of blocking the peace process, claiming Moscow was ready to reach an agreement. Zelensky pushed back against the comments and pointed to Russia’s relentless strikes on Ukrainian cities and infrastructure amid the country’s coldest winter of the war.



"It is Russian missiles, Russian 'Shaheds,' and Russia’s attempts to destroy Ukraine that are clear evidence that it is not agreements at all that Russia is seeking," Zelensky said in a video address on Jan. 15.