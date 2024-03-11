Ukrainian consul visits Polish border, sees no signs of blockade

This audio is created with AI assistance

Ukrainian consul in Poland Serhii Tsaruk visited the Dorohusk-Yahodyn border crossing on March 11 and reported that he did not see any blocked buses, following conflicting reports that Polish protesters were preventing buses from crossing the border.

The protesters, led by Polish farmers, claim that the influx of Ukrainian agricultural products is of poor quality and undermines local businesses amid rising costs across Europe. They also oppose the EU's Green Deal policies.

While passenger buses and humanitarian aid are not supposed to be blocked, Infrastructure Minister Oleksandr Kubrakov said earlier on March 11 that "protesters and police are stopping buses going to and from Poland" and "passengers are being held without any explanation."

Tsaruk met with representatives of the local police and protesters to emphasize that passenger buses should not be delayed, the Ukrainian consulate in Lublin reported on Facebook.

The consulate also sent a letter to the regional police "with a request to ensure the unhindered movement of buses in the places of protests."

"The police denied the fact that protesters deliberately blocked passenger buses," and pointed to "technical reasons" why buses may be slowed down, the consulate said.

The Kyiv Independent reported in February that some trucks carrying humanitarian and military aid were stuck in queues for days.

The ongoing dispute has led to deteriorating relations between Kyiv and Warsaw. Protesters spilled Ukrainian grain on several occasions, sparking outrage in Ukraine.