Media: 15 Ukrainians injured in bus crash in Italy

by Elsa Court August 26, 2023 5:19 PM
The scene of the crash of bus with around 40 Ukrainians on board, on the A4 motorway in Italy on Aug. 25, 2023. (Photo: National Fire and Rescue Service of Italy)
This audio is created with AI assistance

Around 40 Ukrainians were on board a bus that crashed in Italy on the evening of Aug. 25, according to local media reports and the Italian authorities.

A total of 15 people were injured in the crash, among them seven children, according to the Italian national broadcaster Rai News 24.

Italy's National Fire and Rescue Service said that three people were seriously injured, among them a woman and two children. They were evacuated by helicopter to regional hospitals.

The bus belongs to the Ukrainian company Transturlines, which regularly travels between Naples and Kyiv.  

The bus collided with a Polish truck transporting fruit and vegetables on the A4 motorway around 7:20 p.m. local time in the north-eastern province of Udine.

In March 2022, a Ukrainian woman was killed when a bus carrying Ukrainian refugees crashed in Italy.

Author: Elsa Court
