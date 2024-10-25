Skip to content
Usyk appeals to Trump to help free Azovstal defenders from Russian captivity

by Kateryna Hodunova October 25, 2024 10:05 PM 2 min read
Oleksandr Usyk looks on during the IBF, WBA, WBC, WBO and Undisputed Heavyweight titles' fight with Tyson Fury at Kingdom Arena in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia, on May 18, 2024. (Richard Pelham/Getty Images)
This audio is created with AI assistance

Ukrainian world boxing champion Oleksandr Usyk called on Republican presidential nominee Donald Trump on Oct. 25 to influence Russian President Vladimir Putin to release the defenders of the Azovstal steel plant.

The POWs, made up of the Azov regiment among soldiers from other units, became a symbol of Ukraine's resistance through their tenacious defense of the Azovstal plant in Mariupol in the first three months of the all-out war.

Russian forces eventually took Mariupol in May 2022, capturing the remaining defenders after Kyiv gave an order to preserve their lives.

About 700 Azov fighters remain in Russian captivity, Olena Tolkachova, the head of the patronage service of the Azov Brigade, said on national television in September.

Trump will be a guest on one of internet personality Joe Rogan's upcoming podcast episodes, hence, Usyk asked the American podcaster to pass on his appeal to the former U.S. president and Republican presidential nominee.

"If Mr. President is so confident in his influence over Putin, could he help free Azovstal defenders and all Ukrainians from Russian captivity right away? Time is of the essence," Usyk wrote on X.

Earlier, Trump said that during his presidency, he "(got) along very well with Putin," implying that the Russian leader often talked about his ambition to control Ukraine.

The comments came two weeks before the U.S. presidential election, which is expected to decisively shape Washington's support for Ukraine's struggle against Russian aggression.

Trump has often claimed he would end Russia's war within "24 hours" without elaborating on how he plans to achieve it. Some reports and statements from Trump's inner circle indicate this might entail pressuring Ukraine to cede territory or give up on its NATO aspirations.

Author: Kateryna Hodunova
