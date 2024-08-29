Ukrainian swimmers win first 4 medals at Paris Paralympics

This audio is created with AI assistance

Ukrainian athletes have won four medals, two silver and two bronze, at the 2024 Paris Paralympic Games on Aug. 29.

Swimmer Anton Kol secured Ukraine's first medal at the Games, taking silver in men's 100m backstroke S1. Kamil Otowski from Poland took gold.

Anna Hontar won a bronze medal in women's 50m freestyle S6. She was bested by victorious Chinese athlete Jiang Yuyan, who was followed by U.S. swimmer Ellie Marks.

Swimmers Iryna Poida finished second in women's 200m freestyle S5 and Oleksandr Komarov was third in men's 200m freestyle S5, bringing Ukraine two more medals.

A total of 140 Ukrainian athletes will compete in 17 sports at the 2024 Summer Paris Paralympic Games, which kicked off on Aug. 28.

Ukraine took sixth place at the 2021 Summer Paralympic Games in Tokyo, winning 98 medals, including 24 gold ones.