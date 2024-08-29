Skip to content
Featured
War Analysis Russia’s War National Human Story Field Report Company News
More
About Join the Team Team Advertising Jobs
Newsletters
Newsletters image
All Newsletters Arrow right
Store
Store image
Shop Now Arrow right
KI Insights
KI Insights image
Learn more Arrow right
News Feed, Sports, Ukrainian athletes, Paris, 2024 Paris Paralympics
Edit post

Ukrainian swimmers win first 4 medals at Paris Paralympics

by Kateryna Denisova August 29, 2024 11:43 PM 1 min read
Ukrainian swimmer and silver medalist Anton Kol (L), gold medalist Kamil Otowski from Poland and bronze medalist Francesco Bettella from Italy pose during the medal ceremony of the men's 100m backstroke S1 on day one of the Paris 2024 Summer Paralympic Games at Paris on Aug. 29, 2024 (Sean M. Haffey/Getty Images)
This audio is created with AI assistance

Support independent journalism in Ukraine. Join us in this fight.

Become a member Support us just once

Ukrainian athletes have won four medals, two silver and two bronze, at the 2024 Paris Paralympic Games on Aug. 29.

Swimmer Anton Kol secured Ukraine's first medal at the Games, taking silver in men's 100m backstroke S1. Kamil Otowski from Poland took gold.

Anna Hontar won a bronze medal in women's 50m freestyle S6. She was bested by victorious Chinese athlete Jiang Yuyan, who was followed by U.S. swimmer Ellie Marks.

Swimmers Iryna Poida finished second in women's 200m freestyle S5 and Oleksandr Komarov was third in men's 200m freestyle S5, bringing Ukraine two more medals.

A total of 140 Ukrainian athletes will compete in 17 sports at the 2024 Summer Paris Paralympic Games, which kicked off on Aug. 28.

Ukraine took sixth place at the 2021 Summer Paralympic Games in Tokyo, winning 98 medals, including 24 gold ones.

Ukraine wins 3 gold, 5 silver, 4 bronze medals in Paris Olympics
China took first place at the Olympics, winning 40 gold, 27 silver, and 24 bronze medals – followed by the U.S. and Japan.
The Kyiv IndependentThe Kyiv Independent news desk
Author: Kateryna Denisova
Comments

Most popular

News Feed

Ukraine Daily
News from Ukraine in your inbox
Ukraine news
Please, enter correct email address
5:53 PM

Kursk incursion is Ukraine's right of self-defense, Latvian FM says.

"And Ukrainians have been very, very careful and very, very diligent in not going after civilians (in Kursk Oblast), in not doing what Russians have been doing on the Ukrainian territory. This is the normal military counteractions, so this counteroffensive, in our view, is also covered by the right of self-defense," Latvian Foreign Minister Baiba Braze said.
11:43 AM

Updated: Russia controls part of Chasiv Yar, military says.

If Chasiv Yar is fully captured, Russian forces could utilize its elevation to gain an increased advantage for attacks on the neighboring towns of Kostiantynivka and Druzhkivka, as well as the larger nearby city of Kramatorsk, said Andrii Polukhin, a spokesperson for Ukraine's 24th Mechanized Brigade.
MORE NEWS

Editors' Picks

Featured
War Analysis Russia’s War National Human Story Field Report Company News
Sections
More
About Advertising J-School Jobs Team Submit an Opinion Contacts Store
Follow Us
Enter your email to subscribe
Please, enter correct email address
Subscribe
* indicates required
* indicates required
Subscribe
* indicates required
* indicates required
Subscribe
* indicates required

Subscribe

* indicates required
Subscribe
* indicates required

Subscribe

* indicates required
Subscribe
* indicates required

Subscribe

* indicates required
Successfuly subscribed
Thank you for signing up for this newsletter. We’ve sent you a confirmation email.