Inside a prison where Russia tortured Ukrainian POWs
The Olenivka POW camp, located in the Russian-occupied part of Donetsk Oblast, was a notorious Russian-controlled prison where Ukrainian prisoners of war and civilian hostages from Mariupol have been subjected to torture. The Kyiv Independent’s War Crimes Investigations Unit will name those responsible for torturing prisoners in Olenivka.
Ukrainian athlete wins Diamond League meet with personal season-best result

by Alexander Khrebet September 2, 2023 4:37 PM
Yaroslava Mahuchikh attends a press conference during the 2023 Diamond League meet on Sept. 1, 2023 in Xiamen, China. (Photo by Fred Lee/Getty Images)
This audio is created with AI assistance

Yaroslava Mahuchikh, a 21-year-old high-jumper from Dnipro, dominated the field in a Diamond League meet in China’s Xiamen on Sept. 2.

She sealed the victory with a high jump of 2.02 meters, making it her personal best result in the season.

The Ukrainian athlete got her first World Championship title on Aug. 27, securing the victory with a result of 2.01 meters.

Mahuchikh again wore yellow and blue eyeliner during the Diamond League stage, like at the World Championship, as a tribute to the Ukrainian flag.

Along with her mother, sister, and niece, Mahuchikh fled the eastern city of Dnipro after Russia's full-scale invasion of Ukraine in 2022. She now trains in Germany.

Dnipro has been a frequent target of Russian missile strikes since the start of the full-scale invasion.

Mahuchikh is now a favorite for the 2024 Olympics in Paris, and has called on the organizers to bar Russian and Belarusian athletes from next year’s foremost sports competition.

Author: Alexander Khrebet
Support independent journalism in Ukraine. Join us in this fight.
Freedom can be costly. Both Ukraine and its journalists are paying a high price for their independence. Support independent journalism in its darkest hour. Support us for as little as $1, and it only takes a minute.
Ukraine Daily
News from
Ukraine in your
inbox
