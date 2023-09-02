Ukrainian athlete wins Diamond League meet with personal season-best result

This audio is created with AI assistance

Yaroslava Mahuchikh, a 21-year-old high-jumper from Dnipro, dominated the field in a Diamond League meet in China’s Xiamen on Sept. 2.

She sealed the victory with a high jump of 2.02 meters, making it her personal best result in the season.

The Ukrainian athlete got her first World Championship title on Aug. 27, securing the victory with a result of 2.01 meters.

Mahuchikh again wore yellow and blue eyeliner during the Diamond League stage, like at the World Championship, as a tribute to the Ukrainian flag.

Along with her mother, sister, and niece, Mahuchikh fled the eastern city of Dnipro after Russia's full-scale invasion of Ukraine in 2022. She now trains in Germany.

Dnipro has been a frequent target of Russian missile strikes since the start of the full-scale invasion.

Mahuchikh is now a favorite for the 2024 Olympics in Paris, and has called on the organizers to bar Russian and Belarusian athletes from next year’s foremost sports competition.