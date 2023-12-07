Skip to content
Featured
War Analysis Russia’s War National Human Story Field Report Company News
More
About Join the Team Team Story Studio Jobs
Newsletters
Newsletters image
All Newsletters Arrow right
Podcasts
Podcasts image
All Podcasts Arrow right
News Feed
Edit post

Ukrainian actor Vasyl Kukharskyi dies following severe injuries on front lines

by Sonya Bandouil December 8, 2023 1:57 AM 1 min read
Ukrainian actor Vasyl Kukharskyi died on Dec. 7, 2023. (Theater on Podil/Facebook) 
This audio is created with AI assistance

The Kyiv-based Theater on Podil announced in a Facebook statement that Ukrainian actor Vasyl Kukharskyi died on Dec. 7. Kukharskyi was 42 years old.

He joined Ukraine’s Armed Forces shortly after Russia’s full-scale invasion began in 2022.

In September, Ukrainian film director Oles Sanin wrote that Kukharskyi had been seriously injured at the front, and that he would require extensive medical treatment and rehabilitation.

Kukharskyi played a major role in the 2022 film Maksym Osa, which was based on the Ukrainian comic book about the Cossack Maksym Osa. He also appeared in numerous other television and film roles, including Vataha and Toloka.

Tributes honored Kukharskyi amidst the news of his passing; his wife Nataliya Gordiy-Kukharska remembered him as a “real warrior, courageous Cossack, a talented actor, the kind of dad you can only dream of." Oles Sanin honored him as well, comparing his bravery to that of a Knight.

These Ukrainian artists, writers were killed by Russia’s war
“My worst fear is coming true: I’m inside a new Executed Renaissance. As in the 1930s, Ukrainian artists are killed, their manuscripts disappear, and their memory is erased,” Ukrainian writer Viktoriia Amelina penned in the foreword to the published diary of another author, Volodymyr Vakulenko, murd…
The Kyiv IndependentDinara Khalilova
Author: Sonya Bandouil
Support independent journalism in Ukraine. Join us in this fight.
Freedom can be costly. Both Ukraine and its journalists are paying a high price for their independence. Support independent journalism in its darkest hour. Support us for as little as $1, and it only takes a minute.
visa masterCard americanExpress
Comments

Most popular

News Feed

3:06 PM

Media: Zelensky expected to visit Switzerland next week.

President Volodymyr Zelensky is expected to travel mainly to Davos to attend the World Economic Forum (WEF), scheduled for Jan. 15-19, but also to visit Bern to meet some or all members of the Swiss government, Tages-Anzeiger said.
Ukraine Daily
News from Ukraine in your inbox

Ukraine news

Please, enter correct email address
8:07 AM

General Staff: Russia has lost 365,990 troops in Ukraine.

Russia has lost 365,990 troops in Ukraine since the beginning of its full-scale invasion on Feb. 24, 2022, the General Staff of Ukraine's Armed Forces reported on Jan. 9. This number includes 820 casualties Russian forces suffered just over the past day.
5:34 AM

Sweden to send troops to Latvia.

Though Sweden's accession to NATO is not yet complete, the government has signaled it is ready to contribute to NATO deterrence and the defense of Baltic countries.
12:57 AM

Kuleba: Allies not pushing Ukraine to start talks on freezing war.

"Our allies are not asking us to start talks with Russia in order to freeze the war - neither when we meet (Western) delegations nor at closed meetings," he said. "Those who suggest a frozen conflict argue that they are acting in the best interests of Ukraine and the world, but in reality they are helping (Russian dictator Vladimir) Putin and ignoring what today's Russia is."
MORE NEWS

Editors' Picks

Featured
War Analysis Russia’s War National Human Story Field Report Company News
Sections
More
About Story Studio J-School Jobs Team Submit an Opinion
Follow Us
Enter your email to subscribe
Please, enter correct email address
Subscribe
* indicates required
* indicates required
Subscribe
* indicates required
* indicates required
Subscribe
* indicates required
Subscribe
* indicates required
Successfuly subscribed
Thank you for signing up for this newsletter. We’ve sent you a confirmation email.