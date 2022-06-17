Ukrainian activist arrested in Crimea.

This audio is created with AI assistance

The activist took part in the blockade of trade between mainland Ukraine and Russian-annexed Crimea initiated by several Ukrainian civil society groups in 2015-2016, Russian state news agency TASS reported. The blockade was a protest against Russia's annexation of Crimea and political repressions on the peninsula. The activist was allegedly a security guard of Lenur Islyamov, one of the organizers of the blockade, according to TASS. He has been charged by the occupation authorities with being a member of an "unlawful armed group."