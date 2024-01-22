Skip to content
Featured
War Analysis Russia’s War National Human Story Field Report Company News
More
About Join the Team Team Story Studio Jobs
Newsletters
Newsletters image
All Newsletters Arrow right
Podcasts
Podcasts image
All Podcasts Arrow right
News
Edit post

Ukraine’s Yatremska advances to Grand Slam quarterfinals, setting another national record

by Kateryna Hodunova January 22, 2024 10:37 AM 2 min read
Dayana Yastremska during her fourth round match at the Australian Open grand slam tennis tournament at Melbourne Park in Melbourne, Australia on Jan. 22, 2024 (Stringer/Anadolu via Getty Images)
This audio is created with AI assistance

Ukrainian tennis player Dayana Yastremska reached the Australian Open quarter-final, knocking out Belarusian Victoria Azarenka, who is playing under a neutral flag, on Jan. 22.

Yastremska, 23, beat former world No. 1 Azarenka in two sets 7-6 (8-6) 6-4 to get to the Grand Slam quarter-final for the first time.

“Family is my Ukraine,” she wrote on a broadcasting camera lens after her victory in the fourth round in Melbourne.

Twenty-three-year-old Yatremska is the fifth Ukrainian to reach the quarterfinals at the Grand Slam. She is the first among Ukrainian players to achieve it as a qualifier.

Two Ukrainian players will compete in the Grand Slam quarter-final for the first time in history. Marta Kostyuk earned a win over a neutral player, Maria Timofeeva of Russia, on Jan. 21 and will accompany Yastremska on the next stage.

The top seed among Ukrainians, Elina Svitolina, withdrew from a match against Chezh Linda Noskova in the fourth round. Svitolina left the court in tears as he could not continue due to a back injury. Noskova was leading 3:0 in the first set before the match stopped.

In the Australian Open quarterfinals, Yastremska will face Chezh teen Noskova, and Marta Kostyuk’s opponent will be current US Open champion Coco Gauff of the USA.

Ukraine’s Kostiuk to play in tennis quarter-final after knocking out Russian opponent
Kostiuk knocked out Timofeeva, who is competing under a neutral status, resulting in 6:2, 6:1. She had previously beaten another Russian, Elina Avanesyan, in her last match.
The Kyiv IndependentDominic Culverwell

Kateryna Hodunova
Kateryna Hodunova
Kateryna Hodunova is an intern at the Kyiv Independent. She previously worked as a sports journalist in several Ukrainian outlets and was the deputy chief editor at Suspilne Sport. Kateryna covered the 2022 Olympics in Beijing and was included in the Special Mentions list at the AIPS Sport Media Awards. She holds a bachelor's degree in political journalism from Taras Shevchenko University and a master's degree in political science from the National University of Kyiv-Mohyla Academy.Read more
Support independent journalism in Ukraine. Join us in this fight.
Freedom can be costly. Both Ukraine and its journalists are paying a high price for their independence. Support independent journalism in its darkest hour. Support us for as little as $1, and it only takes a minute.
visa masterCard americanExpress
Comments

Most popular

News Feed

Ukraine Daily
News from Ukraine in your inbox

Ukraine news

Please, enter correct email address
12:52 AM

Batumi shopping centers evacuated amid bomb threats.

Authorities evacuated shoppers at Batumi's Grand Mall, Metro City, Batumi Mall, and Plaza. The official reason for the evacuation was not disclosed, but an employee of Grand Mall said there were rumors of mines planted in the building.
MORE NEWS

Editors' Picks

Featured
War Analysis Russia’s War National Human Story Field Report Company News
Sections
More
About Story Studio J-School Jobs Team Submit an Opinion
Follow Us
Enter your email to subscribe
Please, enter correct email address
Subscribe
* indicates required
* indicates required
Subscribe
* indicates required
* indicates required
Subscribe
* indicates required
Subscribe
* indicates required
Successfuly subscribed
Thank you for signing up for this newsletter. We’ve sent you a confirmation email.