Ukraine's Yastremska reaches Grand Slam semifinals, repeating national record

by Kateryna Hodunova January 24, 2024 9:35 AM 1 min read
Ukraine's Dayana Yastremska (R) celebrates match point during their quarterfinals singles match against Czech Linda Noskova during day eleven of the 2024 Australian Open at Melbourne Park on Jan. 24, 2024 in Melbourne, Australia. (Andy Cheung/Getty Images)
Ukrainian tennis player Dayana Yastremska advanced to the Australian Open semifinal, beating Czech Linda Noskova on Jan. 24.

Yastremska outed Noskova in two sets, 6-3 and 6-4, to reach the Grand Slam semifinal for the first time.

The 23-year-old Ukrainian has already won eight matches in a row in Melbourne, becoming the second woman in history who will play in the Australian Open semifinal as a qualifier. The first one was Australian Christine Matison in 1978.

"It is something new for me and for my generation because the last time it happened was a long time ago," Yastremska said. "I think it is nice to make history because, at that time, I was not born."

The fifth Ukrainian woman to ever reach a Grand Slam quarterfinal, Yastremska also repeated the national record at Grand Slams, becoming the second Ukrainian female player after Elina Svitolina to advance to the semifinals.

Yastremska will face either Zheng Qinwen of China or Russian Anna Kalinskaya, who is playing under a neutral flag, on Jan. 25.

Ukrainian is two wins away from repeating Emma Raducanu’s achievement, who is the only qualifier in history to win a major title with her 2021 US Open victory.

Author: Kateryna Hodunova
8:28 AM

General Staff: Russia has lost 378,660 troops in Ukraine.

Russia has lost 378,660 troops in Ukraine since the beginning of its full-scale invasion on Feb. 24, 2022, the General Staff of Ukraine's Armed Forces reported on Jan. 24. This number includes 840 casualties Russian forces suffered just over the past day.
3:25 AM

Canada announces new military assistance.

Canada will provide Ukraine with a new military aid package worth up to $20 million, Canadian Defense Minister Bill Blair announced on Jan. 23 during the 18th meeting of the Ukraine Defense Contact Group.
11:40 PM

Investment banker Mazepa released on reduced bail.

Ihor Mazepa, a Ukrainian businessman and the founder of the Concorde Capital investment firm, has been released from pre-trial detention on a Hr 21 million ($550,450) bail, according to a statement by his company's press service.
8:23 PM

CIA’s new video encourages Russian spies to collaborate.

The U.S. Central Intelligence Agency (CIA) has released a new video to encourage Russian intelligence employees to cooperate. It was published under the headline "Why I contacted the CIA: For the Motherland" in the Russian language on Jan. 22 on X.
7:33 PM

Belarus charges journalist with 'discrediting the state.'

Alexander Lukashenko's regime regularly targets those who have voiced opposition his rule or openly hold pro-democracy views and continues to crack down on those with links to the mass protests that followed the Belarusian presidential election in 2020.
