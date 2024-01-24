Ukraine's Yastremska reaches Grand Slam semifinals, repeating national record

This audio is created with AI assistance

Ukrainian tennis player Dayana Yastremska advanced to the Australian Open semifinal, beating Czech Linda Noskova on Jan. 24.

Yastremska outed Noskova in two sets, 6-3 and 6-4, to reach the Grand Slam semifinal for the first time.

The 23-year-old Ukrainian has already won eight matches in a row in Melbourne, becoming the second woman in history who will play in the Australian Open semifinal as a qualifier. The first one was Australian Christine Matison in 1978.

"It is something new for me and for my generation because the last time it happened was a long time ago," Yastremska said. "I think it is nice to make history because, at that time, I was not born."

The fifth Ukrainian woman to ever reach a Grand Slam quarterfinal, Yastremska also repeated the national record at Grand Slams, becoming the second Ukrainian female player after Elina Svitolina to advance to the semifinals.

Yastremska will face either Zheng Qinwen of China or Russian Anna Kalinskaya, who is playing under a neutral flag, on Jan. 25.

Ukrainian is two wins away from repeating Emma Raducanu’s achievement, who is the only qualifier in history to win a major title with her 2021 US Open victory.