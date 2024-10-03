The Kyiv Independent launches YouTube series
Watch Now
Skip to content
Featured
War Analysis Russia’s War National Human Story Field Report Company News
More
About Join the Team Team Advertising Jobs
Newsletters
Newsletters image
All Newsletters Arrow right
Store
Store image
Shop Now Arrow right
KI Insights
KI Insights image
Learn more Arrow right
News Feed, Volodymyr Zelensky, Victory Plan, United States, Ukraine, War
Edit post

Ukraine's victory plan includes 'productive steps,' US State Department says

by Kateryna Denisova October 3, 2024 9:43 AM 2 min read
U.S. State Department spokesperson Matthew Miller during a briefing at the State Department in Washington, D.C., on April 1, 2024. (Celal Gunes/Anadolu via Getty Images)
This audio is created with AI assistance

The United States has reviewed Ukraine's victory plan and identified "a number of productive steps," U.S. State Department spokesperson Matthew Miller said during an Oct. 2 briefing.

President Volodymyr Zelensky presented the five-point plan to U.S. President Joe Biden at the White House on Sept. 26 and discussed it with presidential candidates Donald Trump and Kamala Harris, as well as members of Congress.

"The victory plan that Ukraine presented is not just a question of actions that Ukraine would take. It’s a question of actions that other countries around the world would take as well," Miller said.

The plan includes military and diplomatic elements, such as Ukraine’s bid to join NATO, though the full details of the peace framework have not been made public. According to Kyiv, the goal is to bolster Ukraine’s negotiating position and pressure Russia into agreeing to a just peace.

Miller declined to provide further specifics.

"But we took that plan, we reviewed it, we saw a number of productive steps in it," he said.

"We’re going to engage with them (Ukraine) about it."

While Zelensky was in the U.S. last week, reports suggested the White House was concerned the plan lacks a clear strategy for defeating Russia.

Following the visit, presidential spokesperson Serhii Nykyforov said Washington had responded to the plan "constructively."

What we know about the ‘victory plan’ Zelensky presented to Biden
Though full details have not been revealed yet, the plan has been presented by Zelensky as a bit to force Russia into peace talks and a fair resolution
The Kyiv IndependentThe Kyiv Independent news desk
Author: Kateryna Denisova
Comments

Most popular

News Feed

MORE NEWS

Editors' Picks

Featured
War Analysis Russia’s War National Human Story Field Report Company News
Sections
More
About Advertising J-School Jobs Team Submit an Opinion Contacts Store
Follow Us
Enter your email to subscribe
Please, enter correct email address
Subscribe
* indicates required
* indicates required
Subscribe
* indicates required
* indicates required
Subscribe
* indicates required
Subscribe
* indicates required
Subscribe
* indicates required

Subscribe

* indicates required
Subscribe
* indicates required
Subscribe
* indicates required
Explaining Ukraine with Kate Tsurkan
* indicates required
Successfuly subscribed
Thank you for signing up for this newsletter. We’ve sent you a confirmation email.