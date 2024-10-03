Ukraine's victory plan includes 'productive steps,' US State Department says

This audio is created with AI assistance

The United States has reviewed Ukraine's victory plan and identified "a number of productive steps," U.S. State Department spokesperson Matthew Miller said during an Oct. 2 briefing.

President Volodymyr Zelensky presented the five-point plan to U.S. President Joe Biden at the White House on Sept. 26 and discussed it with presidential candidates Donald Trump and Kamala Harris, as well as members of Congress.

"The victory plan that Ukraine presented is not just a question of actions that Ukraine would take. It’s a question of actions that other countries around the world would take as well," Miller said.

The plan includes military and diplomatic elements, such as Ukraine’s bid to join NATO, though the full details of the peace framework have not been made public. According to Kyiv, the goal is to bolster Ukraine’s negotiating position and pressure Russia into agreeing to a just peace.

Miller declined to provide further specifics.

"But we took that plan, we reviewed it, we saw a number of productive steps in it," he said.

"We’re going to engage with them (Ukraine) about it."

While Zelensky was in the U.S. last week, reports suggested the White House was concerned the plan lacks a clear strategy for defeating Russia.

Following the visit, presidential spokesperson Serhii Nykyforov said Washington had responded to the plan "constructively."