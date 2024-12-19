Skip to content
Ukraine’s Special Forces report killing 12 North Korean soldiers in Kursk Oblast

by Tim Zadorozhnyy December 19, 2024 9:40 PM 2 min read
North Korean soldiers gather as they prepare to pay their respects before the statues of late North Korean leaders Kim Il Sung and Kim Jong Il as part of celebrations marking the birthday of late North Korean leader Kim Jong Il, known as the "Day of the Shining Star," on Mansu hill in Pyongyang, North Korea on Feb. 16, 2019. (Ed Jones / AFP via Getty Images)
This audio is created with AI assistance

Ukraine’s Special Operations Forces reported on Dec. 19 that they had killed 12 North Korean soldiers and injured 20 others, preventing their advance in Russia's Kursk Oblast.

Russia has reportedly deployed over 10,000 North Korean troops to help oust Ukrainian troops fighting in Kursk Oblast since early August.

Ukraine’s Special Operations Forces used drones and an Mk-19 grenade launcher to counter the North Korean soldier's attempt to advance, according to the released statement and video.

Ukraine's military intelligence agency (HUR) earlier reported that 30 North Korean soldiers were killed or injured during ground assaults on Dec. 14-15.

A total of at least 100 North Korean troops have been killed while fighting for Russia against Ukraine, a South Korean lawmaker said after an intelligence briefing, the BBC reported on Dec. 19.

The Kyiv Independent could not verify these claims.

The use of North Korean troops in Russia's ground operations was confirmed earlier in November, but their involvement has intensified recently.

Pentagon spokesperson Major General Patrick Ryder confirmed on Dec. 16 that North Korean soldiers were actively participating in combat operations alongside Russian troops in Kursk Oblast and had suffered their first casualties.

President Volodymyr Zelensky claimed that Russia was trying to conceal the extent of the losses among the North Korean soldiers.

North Korean troops in Kursk Oblast boost Russia’s manpower, despite vulnerabilities
North Korean troops fighting in Kursk Oblast are especially vulnerable to drones but still managed to help Moscow advance a few kilometers in the partially Ukrainian-occupied region in southwest Russia, according to Western military experts analyzing open-source data. The assessment of drone vulner…
The Kyiv IndependentAsami Terajima
Author: Tim Zadorozhnyy
News Feed

9:42 AM

Russian attacks kill 1, injure 8 in Ukraine over past day.

Ukrainian air defenses shot down 45 of the 85 Shahed-type drones and other unmanned aerial vehicles launched overnight, the Air Force reported. Forty drones were reportedly lost across Ukraine thanks to electronic warfare countermeasures.
