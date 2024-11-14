Three years of reporting, funded by our readers — become a member now and help us prepare for 2025.
Ukraine's sovereign bonds surge after Trump victory as investors expect peace talks, FT reports

by Boldizsar Gyori November 14, 2024 5:30 PM 2 min read
Republican presidential nominee Donald Trump arrives for a campaign rally at the Salem Civic Center in Salem, VA, U.S. on Nov. 2, 2024. (Chip Somodevilla/Getty Images)
This audio is created with AI assistance

Ukraine’s sovereign bonds rose in price after Donald Trump’s win in the U.S. presidential elections as investors expect a quicker end to the war, the Financial Times reported on Nov. 14.

Over the past month, the country's dollar-dominated bonds have risen 12%, FT reported, as investors anticipate Trump will push for a ceasefire that could jumpstart Ukraine's recovery and ability to repay its creditors.

The outlet pointed out that the jump in Ukrainian bonds began in mid-October when markets began to believe in a Trump victory.

Trump has pledged to end the war within "24 hours," sparking fears he might push Ukraine toward painful territorial concessions to achieve a quick peace deal.

The rise in price follows an agreement reached in September between Ukraine and its creditors to restructure more than $20 billion in international debt. The deal shrank Ukraine's state debt by $9 billion, allowing it to avert default and helped its economy stay afloat amid Russia's full-scale war.

The country's bond maturing in 2036 rose from 44 to 49 cents on the dollar in the past month, FT reported. GDP-warrants, a growth-related fixed-income instrument, also jumped to a record high following Trump’s election since Russia’s full-scale invasion began in February 2022.

The FT also reported that a bond owned by Ukraine's state-owned grid operator Ukrenergo rallied more than 160% to 67 cents on the dollar. Bloomberg reported last week that Ukrenergo announced it would suspend bond payments on its dollar-denominated notes that mature in 2028 and would seek a restructuring agreement with creditors.

Not all investors are so bullish about Ukraine's recovery prospects. Portfolio Manager at Federated Hermes Mohammed Elmi told the FT that "There is still a significant amount of unanswered questions” about the country's future after any potential negotiated settlement.

Author: Boldizsar Gyori
Thank you for signing up for this newsletter. We’ve sent you a confirmation email.