Ukraine's security service says it uncovered company providing submarine components to Russia

The Security Service of Ukraine (SBU) said on May 23 it had uncovered yet another illegal operation that was providing strategically important products from Ukraine to Russia.

According to the SBU, a company based out of Ukraine's western Volyn Oblast that produces what the security service called "rare manufacturing products" was allegedly working to supply Russia with components for submarine production.

The SBU said that in order to disguise its illegal activities, the company was allegedly using a subsidiary in a European country, without disclosing which country. The subsidiary allegedly purchased the products from the Ukrainian company and then resold them to customers in Russia.

Following a raid of the company's property and its employees homes during which the SBU seized computers, mobile phones, and documents, the SBU said that the Ukrainian company had illegally sold almost 200,000 units of the products to Russian end-users.

The head of the company was also found to be cooperating with Russian proxies in Russian-occupied Luhansk and Donetsk oblasts, according to the SBU.

The SBU said it plans to serve a notice of suspicion, a formal notice that one is suspected of a crime under Ukrainian law, to the head of the Volyn-based company.