Inside a prison where Russia tortured Ukrainian POWs
The Olenivka POW camp, located in the Russian-occupied part of Donetsk Oblast, was a notorious Russian-controlled prison where Ukrainian prisoners of war and civilian hostages from Mariupol have been subjected to torture. The Kyiv Independent’s War Crimes Investigations Unit will name those responsible for torturing prisoners in Olenivka.
Skip to content
Featured
War Analysis National Video Field Report Newsletters Russia’s War Human Story Company News
More
About Join the Team Team Story Studio Jobs
Newsletters
Newsletters image
All Newsletters Arrow right
Podcasts
Podcasts image
All Podcasts Arrow right
News Feed
Edit post

Ukraine's parliament returns monthly bonus system to military

by The Kyiv Independent news desk June 28, 2023 4:59 PM 2 min read
This audio is created with AI assistance

The Verkhovna Rada, Ukraine's parliament, voted to return to a monthly bonus system where soldiers, members of the Territorial Defense forces, and police get an extra Hr 100,000 ($2,700) per month if they serve in a designated active combat zone.

It's a significant bonus in a country where the official average salary is just under Hr 15,000 ($400). Those who serve outside active combat areas will get an extra Hr 30,000 ($800) per month.

This system was in place until February when only people in direct enemy contact were then given up to Hr 100,000 ($2,700), a system tallied by the day rather than monthly, soldiers told the Kyiv Independent.

People in combat zones, some distance away from the front line, got up to Hr 30,000 ($812), while everyone who is outside an active combat zone gets no bonus at all.

Basic salaries were raised as part of the overhaul, but it still was a meager pay compared to the risks taken. According to Defense Minister Oleksii Reznikov, a basic rifleman’s pay went from Hr 13,000 ($352) to Hr 20,000 ($541) at the time.

Yet, the law doesn't specify where to get the funds to pay a minimum of an additional Hr 30,000 per month to military personnel, a bonus that could cost the state more than $4 billion and lead to an increase in the budget deficit in 2023, already severely hit by the war.  

The new law also includes up to 30 days off per year and up to 10 days off for family reasons, while cadets will get up to 10 days off in winter and up to 20 days in summer.

Military personnel who have not completed a basic military training course are not allowed to participate in military operations, and the minimum period of basic military training will last at least one month.

Ukraine changes combat bonus system, soldiers warn it might lower morale
An overhaul of how the military determines bonus pay may cause more harm than good, six servicemen from multiple brigades told the Kyiv Independent. This change, which came into force in February, takes away the money that many service members need to both support their families and get vital milit…
The Kyiv IndependentIgor Kossov
Author: The Kyiv Independent news desk
Support independent journalism in Ukraine. Join us in this fight.
Freedom can be costly. Both Ukraine and its journalists are paying a high price for their independence. Support independent journalism in its darkest hour. Support us for as little as $1, and it only takes a minute.
visa masterCard americanExpress
Comments

Most popular

News Feed

Ukraine Daily
News from
Ukraine in your
inbox
5:56 PM

Zelensky signs law to raise tax rate for banks to 50%.

President Volodymyr Zelensky on Dec. 6 signed into law a bill that increases the profit tax for banks from 18% to 50% in 2023 and sets the rate at 25% starting from 2024. Funds from the increased tax rate will be directed towards Ukraine's military expenses.
3:15 PM

Putin arrives in UAE in first leg of Middle East trip.

It was Russian dictator Vladimir Putin's first trip to the region since 2019. Putin has only made a few trips abroad in 2023 after the International Criminal Court (ICC) issued an arrest warrant in March for his role in the deportations of Ukrainian children.
MORE NEWS

Editors' Picks

Featured
War Analysis National Video Field Report Newsletters Russia’s War Human Story Company News
Sections
More
About J-School Team Story Studio Jobs
Follow Us

Enter your email to subscribe

Please, enter correct email address

Subscribe

* indicates required
* indicates required

Subscribe

* indicates required
* indicates required

Subscribe

* indicates required

Subscribe

* indicates required
Successfuly subscribed
Thank you for signing up for this newsletter. We’ve sent you a confirmation email.