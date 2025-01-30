Ukraine’s parcel delivery giant Nova Poshta invests $43 million to expand network in 2024

This audio is created with AI assistance

Ukraine's largest private delivery company Nova Poshta invested Hr 1.8 billion ($43 million) to expand its Ukrainian network in 2024, a 35% increase from 2023, the company on social media.

The company opened 1,747 new branches across Ukraine and installed 8,410 self-service delivery package lockers in 2024, bringing the total number of its service points across the country to 37,210.

Nova Poshta, Ukraine’s domestic version of FedEx or DHL, is by far the country’s most popular parcel delivery service, operating in more than 10,000 cities and towns across Ukraine. It is widely used by soldiers and volunteers ordering and sending goods and cargo to the front lines.

As Ukrainians fled abroad at the outset of Russia’s full-scale invasion the company followed them, expanding rapidly across Europe since late 2022. It has since opened branches in 16 European countries.

The company said it expanded its network near the front lines, despite the risks. It opened 1,214 service points primarily in the eastern Kharkiv, Dnipro, and Zaporizhzhia oblasts.

As part of last year’s investments, Nova Poshta allocated Hr 32 million ($764,838) to open the company’s first barrier-free branch in Kyiv.

Russia’s war, which has caused life-altering injuries to both soldiers and civilians, has pushed the government and businesses to consider investments in accessibility.

The 709-square-meter barrier-free branch has an accessible design including a digital assistant, adapted furniture, and automated doors with sound beacons.

Nova Poshta also delivered a record 480 million packages in 2024, including 19 million international parcels — an 86% increase from the year before, the company said.

Ukrainians most often ordered goods from China, the U.S., Poland, the U.K., and other countries, according to company data.

Nova Poshta, known abroad as Nova Post, now operates in France, the U.K., Spain, Poland, Italy, Austria, the Netherlands, the Czech Republic, Romania, Germany, Lithuania, Estonia, Latvia, Slovakia, Hungary, and Moldova.

In 2025, Nova Poshta plans to invest Hr 1.2 billion ($28 million) in opening 11,000 more service points and improving older ones.