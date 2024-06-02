Skip to content
News Feed, Ukraine's Navy, Russia, Disinformation
Ukrainian navy denies Russian claims of destroyed vessels

by The Kyiv Independent news desk June 2, 2024 7:57 PM 1 min read
A ship moored in the Black Sea port of Odesa within the framework of the grain corridor, on Feb. 20, 2023. (Ukrinform/Future Publishing via Getty Images)
This audio is created with AI assistance

Ukraine's navy has denied Russian claims of having destroyed Ukrainian ships and boats in a recent attack on southern regions of the country.

The June 2 statement comes a few days after the Russian defense ministry claimed to have destroyed four Ukrainian unmanned boats in the northwestern part of the Black Sea on May 30.

"Under the guise of trying to hit the ships of the Ukrainian Navy, the Russian Federation once again struck civilian targets, damaging port infrastructure," the navy said in a Facebook post.

"Russia continues to do everything possible to block sea routes to Ukrainian ports."

Throughout Russia's full-scale invasion, Russian authorities have claimed to have targeted military facilities each time they launched attacks against civilians in Ukraine.

The Black Sea has been a mjor front of the full-scale war, where Ukraine has had to significantly cut down its exports via its pre-war main trade route due to Russian threats and attacks against civilian port infrastructure.

Updated: Ukraine strikes ferry crossing, oil depots in Russia’s Krasnodar Krai, General Staff says
Ukrainian forces struck a ferry crossing and an oil depot at Port Kavkaz in Russia’s Krasnodar Krai overnight on May 31, the General Staff of Ukraine’s Armed Forces reported.
The Kyiv IndependentMartin Fornusek

Author: The Kyiv Independent news desk
2:31 AM

Romania considers supplying Ukraine with Patriot system, Romanian PM says.

Romania is considering equipping Ukraine with advanced Patriot defense systems to counter Russian attacks. However, President Klaus Iohannis clarified that such a decision would require an approval from an autonomous administrative authority responsible for coordinating national defense and security activities.
1:25 AM

Russia attacks 10 communities in Sumy Oblast.

Russian forces struck 10 communities in Ukraine's northeastern Sumy Oblast in 21 separate attacks throughout the day, the regional administration reported on June 1. Russia assailed the border communities with mortar, artillery, and drone attacks.
4:16 PM

Pause in war will benefit Russia, Zelensky says.

If Russia is able to rebuild its forces during a pause in fighting, it will be able to become strong enough to issue ultimatums to Ukraine, such ceding territory, a pledge not to join alliances (such as NATO), or other undesirable conditions, President Volodymyr Zelensky said.
MORE NEWS

Editors' Picks

