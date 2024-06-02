Ukrainian navy denies Russian claims of destroyed vessels

This audio is created with AI assistance

Ukraine's navy has denied Russian claims of having destroyed Ukrainian ships and boats in a recent attack on southern regions of the country.

The June 2 statement comes a few days after the Russian defense ministry claimed to have destroyed four Ukrainian unmanned boats in the northwestern part of the Black Sea on May 30.

"Under the guise of trying to hit the ships of the Ukrainian Navy, the Russian Federation once again struck civilian targets, damaging port infrastructure," the navy said in a Facebook post.

"Russia continues to do everything possible to block sea routes to Ukrainian ports."

Throughout Russia's full-scale invasion, Russian authorities have claimed to have targeted military facilities each time they launched attacks against civilians in Ukraine.

The Black Sea has been a mjor front of the full-scale war, where Ukraine has had to significantly cut down its exports via its pre-war main trade route due to Russian threats and attacks against civilian port infrastructure.