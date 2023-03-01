Inside a prison where Russia tortured Ukrainian POWs
Ukraine's military: Russia lacks enough troops in Transnistria to open new front

by The Kyiv Independent news desk March 1, 2023 10:30 PM 1 min read
This audio is created with AI assistance

The contingent of Russian troops currently stationed in Transnistria is insufficient to open a new front in Ukraine, according to Natalia Humeniuk, spokesperson for Ukraine's Southern Operational Command.

Transnistria, a breakaway region internationally recognized as part of Moldova, has been under heavy Russian influence since 1990. The region hosts about 1,500 Russian troops and a large Soviet-era arms depot.

During a television news appearance on Feb. 27, Humeniuk explained that in order to open a new front from Transnistria, Russia would require additional troops. It is impossible for them to do so, considering they would need to cross the airspace of either the EU or Ukraine.

According to Humeniuk, Ukraine has strengthened border control in the region as a precautionary measure.

"Our defense forces stationed at the border area are equipped to handle any potential threats that may arise and are prepared to respond accordingly. As of now, the threats are not deemed critical," Humeniuk said.

On Feb. 23, Russia accused Ukraine of planning a provocation against Transnistria with soldiers from the Azov battalion.

Moldovan authorities quickly denied the claim. In a statement, they urged people to "stay calm and obtain information from official and verified sources within the Republic of Moldova."

The Kyiv Independent
Author: The Kyiv Independent news desk
