Ukraine's military reports breakthrough in Bakhmut outskirts

Ukraine's Third Assault Brigade reported making a breakthrough in the western outskirts of Bakhmut, Donetsk Oblast, on May 18.

As a result of the breakthrough, the brigade has gained a foothold "for a further counteroffensive," reads the report.

The advance covered an area of 2,000 by 700 meters, the military wrote.

During the operation, Ukrainian assault troops killed at least 50 Russian soldiers and injured up to 100, according to the report. Four more Russian service people were captured, and several warehouses were destroyed.

In recent days, Ukrainian forces have reportedly recaptured some territory on the outskirts of Bakhmut, but Russian troops have advanced in the city itself.

Russia's recent failures around Bakhmut are likely connected with the escalating feud between the Russian defense ministry and Yevgeny Prigozhin, head of the Wagner mercenary group, which has led the assault on Bakhmut for months.

While Wagner leads the attacks inside the city, the flanks where Ukrainian forces have advanced are manned by regular army units.

The Russian Defense Ministry confirmed a renewed wave of Ukrainian counterattacks on May 14 and admitted that two colonels – including a brigade commander – were recently killed in the Battle of Bakhmut.