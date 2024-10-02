The Kyiv Independent launches YouTube series
Watch Now
Skip to content
Featured
War Analysis Russia’s War National Human Story Field Report Company News
More
About Join the Team Team Advertising Jobs
Newsletters
Newsletters image
All Newsletters Arrow right
Store
Store image
Shop Now Arrow right
KI Insights
KI Insights image
Learn more Arrow right
News Feed, Ukraine, Russia, Cyberattack, Cybersecurity, Ukraine's military intelligence, HUR
Edit post

Ukraine's military intelligence hacks Russian finance industry, source says

by Kateryna Hodunova October 2, 2024 10:13 PM 2 min read
A laptop screen shows the webpage of the IT Army of Ukraine, a group of volunteer hackers in Kyiv, on Feb. 26, 2024. (Genya Savilov/AFP/Getty Images)
This audio is created with AI assistance

Cyber specialists of Ukraine's military intelligence (HUR) carried out a cyberattack on online platforms of the Russian financial industry on Oct. 2, a military intelligence source told the Kyiv Independent.

Russian banks Alfa-Bank and Otkritie Bank, as well as Rostelecom, Russia's largest provider of digital services, were targeted, the source said, adding that these firms "ensured the aggression of the Russian Armed Forces against Ukraine."

The attack caused a "global failure" in the rapid payment system, shutting down banks' mobile applications and online banking systems as well as the financial institutions' internal services, according to the source.

Ukrainian hackers have been attacking Russian online platforms on a regular basis since Russia's full-scale invasion of Ukraine began in 2022.

A previous cyberattack on Russian banks was carried out on Sept. 14, targeting Bank Rossiya, Tinkoff Bank, Gaz Bank, and the Quick Payment System (SBP) from Russia's Central Bank.

Between Sept. 23 and 26, cyber specialists of Ukraine's military intelligence attacked over 800 servers in various regions of Russia.

In late August, Ukrainian hackers attacked the servers of Russian internet providers and blocked "dozens" of online platforms at industrial facilities in Russia. The attack affected at least 33 servers and 283 office computers at industrial facilities, took down 21 websites, and destroyed 15 cloud and file storage systems.

A large-scale cyberattack in late June left at least 250,000 consumers in occupied Crimea and other Russian-controlled territories without communication.

The June attack reportedly affected both the networks of consumers and operators that used the impacted infrastructure in Russian-occupied territories. Representatives of Russian providers called it "the most powerful DDoS attack they have ever experienced," Ukraine's military intelligence said.

Is Telegram, Ukraine’s most popular messenger app, a Russian Trojan horse?
When Pavel Durov, a Russian tech entrepreneur who founded the Telegram messenger app, was arrested in Paris on Aug. 24 on accusations of allowing terrorism to blossom on his platform, Ukraine watched it closely. He was charged by a Paris court on Aug. 28. In Ukraine, the charges against Durov
The Kyiv IndependentKateryna Denisova
Author: Kateryna Hodunova
Comments

Most popular

News Feed

12:51 PM  (Updated: )

Ukrainian forces withdraw from Vuhledar in Donetsk Oblast.

"The higher command authorized a manoeuvre to withdraw units from Vuhledar in order to save personnel and military equipment and take up a position for further operations," Ukraine's Khortytsia group of forces said on Oct. 2.
4:02 AM

US sanctions Russia-based cybercrime group 'Evil Corp.'

"Evil Corp has used the Dridex malware to infect computers and harvest login credentials from hundreds of banks and other financial institutions in over 40 countries, resulting in more than $100 million in theft losses and damage suffered by U.S. and international financial institutions and their customers," said State Department spokesperson Matthew Miller.
1:12 AM

Ukraine evacuates 179 people from Lebanon.

Ukraine's military intelligence (HUR) and Foreign Ministry evacuated 179 people, including 134 Ukrainian citizens, following Israel's ground incursion into southern Lebanon, the Foreign Ministry reported on Oct. 1.
MORE NEWS

Editors' Picks

Featured
War Analysis Russia’s War National Human Story Field Report Company News
Sections
More
About Advertising J-School Jobs Team Submit an Opinion Contacts Store
Follow Us
Enter your email to subscribe
Please, enter correct email address
Subscribe
* indicates required
* indicates required
Subscribe
* indicates required
* indicates required
Subscribe
* indicates required
Subscribe
* indicates required
Subscribe
* indicates required

Subscribe

* indicates required
Subscribe
* indicates required
Subscribe
* indicates required
Explaining Ukraine with Kate Tsurkan
* indicates required
Successfuly subscribed
Thank you for signing up for this newsletter. We’ve sent you a confirmation email.