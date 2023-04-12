Inside a prison where Russia tortured Ukrainian POWs
The Olenivka POW camp, located in the Russian-occupied part of Donetsk Oblast, was a notorious Russian-controlled prison where Ukrainian prisoners of war and civilian hostages from Mariupol have been subjected to torture. The Kyiv Independent's War Crimes Investigations Unit will name those responsible for torturing prisoners in Olenivka.
Ukraine’s military destroys Russian equipment in Ukraine’s south

by The Kyiv Independent news desk April 12, 2023 5:31 AM 1 min read
Ukraine’s rocket and artillery forces killed 35 Russian troops and destroyed three reconnaissance drones, one anti-drone rifle, one armored fighting vehicle, and one Grad multiple rocket launcher, Ukraine’s Southern Command said on April 11.

The command also confirmed that in previous days Ukrainian forces struck one Russian control point in the Skadovsk district and an ammunition depot in the Kakhovka district.

Ukraine’s Southern Command also said that Russia currently has 11 ships in the Black Sea.

Russia intends to continue using aircraft to launch guided aerial bombs, the command added.

Late on April 11, Russian forces attacked the Beryslav district, causing a fire. Information on casualties and damages has not yet been reported.

Author: The Kyiv Independent news desk
