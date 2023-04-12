Ukraine’s military destroys Russian equipment in Ukraine’s south

This audio is created with AI assistance

Ukraine’s rocket and artillery forces killed 35 Russian troops and destroyed three reconnaissance drones, one anti-drone rifle, one armored fighting vehicle, and one Grad multiple rocket launcher, Ukraine’s Southern Command said on April 11.

The command also confirmed that in previous days Ukrainian forces struck one Russian control point in the Skadovsk district and an ammunition depot in the Kakhovka district.

Ukraine’s Southern Command also said that Russia currently has 11 ships in the Black Sea.

Russia intends to continue using aircraft to launch guided aerial bombs, the command added.

Late on April 11, Russian forces attacked the Beryslav district, causing a fire. Information on casualties and damages has not yet been reported.