Ukraine’s military destroys 3 Russian observation posts in south

Ukraine’s Air Force carried out two strikes on the concentration of Russian troops and military equipment in the south, Ukraine’s Southern Command said on April 7.

The country’s rocket and artillery forces also carried out some firing missions, the command added.

As a result of these strikes, Ukrainian forces killed nine Russian troops and destroyed a Merlin-type reconnaissance unmanned aerial vehicle, a large-caliber artillery system, four vehicles, and three observation posts in the south.

Ukraine’s Southern Command also said that Russia currently has 10 ships in the Black Sea.

Earlier on April 6, the command’s spokesperson Natalia Humeniuk said that Ukrainian forces have put “significant” pressure on Russian presence on the Kinburn Spit in Mykolaiv Oblast.

Kinburn Spit is a 40-kilometer long and up to 12-kilometer-wide part of the Kinburn peninsula between the Dnipro-Bug estuary and the Black Sea in southern Ukraine.