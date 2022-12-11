Inside a prison where Russia tortured Ukrainian POWs
The Olenivka POW camp, located in the Russian-occupied part of Donetsk Oblast, was a notorious Russian-controlled prison where Ukrainian prisoners of war and civilian hostages from Mariupol have been subjected to torture. The Kyiv Independent’s War Crimes Investigations Unit will name those responsible for torturing prisoners in Olenivka.
Skip to content
Featured
War Analysis National Video Field Report Newsletters Russia’s War Human Story Company News
More
About Join the Team Team Story Studio Jobs
Newsletters
Newsletters image
All Newsletters Arrow right
Podcasts
Podcasts image
All Podcasts Arrow right
News Feed
Edit post

Ukraine’s navy: 8 Russian warships on combat duty in Black Sea, no Kalibr missile carriers spotted

by The Kyiv Independent news desk December 11, 2022 2:09 PM 1 min read
This audio is created with AI assistance

The Ukrainian Navy reported on Dec. 11 that there were eight Russian warships on combat duty in the Black Sea but no Kalibr cruise missile carriers were spotted among them. Kalibr is one of the main types of missiles that Russia has been using against Ukraine.

A week ago, the navy reported that four Russian ships carrying 24 Kalibr missiles had been spotted in the Black Sea.

In the Azov Sea, Russia “continues to control sea communications” by keeping two of its warships on alert, according to Ukraine’s navy. It added that in the Mediterranean Sea, five of the nine Russian warships spotted were carrying Kalibr missiles – totaling 76.

Russia has been bolstering its naval presence in the Mediterranean Sea almost as “an outer defense layer for Russia’s naval operations in the Black Sea,” according to The Royal Institute for International Relations, an independent Brussels-based think tank.

Russia had positioned its naval forces in the eastern Mediterranean even before launching a full-scale invasion of Ukraine due to what it views as “deterrence measures” from NATO fleets.

The Black Sea, meanwhile, has served as one of Russia’s major bases to launch attacks on Ukraine.

President Volodymyr Zelensky said on Nov. 11 that Russia had fired more than 4,500 missiles against Ukraine since February, and “every fifth of them was launched from a sea.”

The president added that the Ukrainian fleet had lost 80% of its warships since Russia occupied Crimea in 2014.

Author: The Kyiv Independent news desk
Support independent journalism in Ukraine. Join us in this fight.
Freedom can be costly. Both Ukraine and its journalists are paying a high price for their independence. Support independent journalism in its darkest hour. Support us for as little as $1, and it only takes a minute.
visa masterCard americanExpress
Comments

Most popular

News Feed

Ukraine Daily
News from
Ukraine in your
inbox
MORE NEWS

Editors' Picks

Featured
War Analysis National Video Field Report Newsletters Russia’s War Human Story Company News
Sections
More
About J-School Team Story Studio Jobs
Follow Us

Enter your email to subscribe

Please, enter correct email address

Subscribe

* indicates required
* indicates required

Subscribe

* indicates required
* indicates required

Subscribe

* indicates required

Subscribe

* indicates required
Successfuly subscribed
Thank you for signing up for this newsletter. We’ve sent you a confirmation email.