Help us reach 10,000 membersSupport our reporting
Support us
AboutTeamJobsJoin The Team
Support us
AboutTeamJobsJoin The Team
Saturday, December 24, 2022

Ukraine's navy: Russia keeps 4 Kalibr cruise missile carriers in Black Sea, with 24 missiles on them

by The Kyiv Independent news deskDecember 4, 2022 3:25 pm
Share

Russia currently has four Kalibr missile carriers in the Black Sea with 24 missiles on them, and five in the Mediterranean Sea with 76 Kalibr missiles on them, the Ukrainian Navy said on Dec. 4. Kalibr is one of the main types of missiles that Russia has been using against Ukraine.

Russia is continuing to burn through its strategic missile stockpile and now firing more and more new missiles, with some produced as late as August, Vadym Skibitsky, a representative of the Ukrainian Defense Ministry’s Intelligence Directorate, said on Dec. 3. Skibitsky said such assessment suggests that some missiles are being used right as they come off "from the assembly line." 

Russia is understood to be running low on its stocks of high-precision long-distance missiles, according to the data published by Ukraine’s Defense Minister Oleksii Reznikov on Nov. 22, before the latest mass missile strike attack on Ukraine on Nov. 23.

Before the attack, it was estimated that Russian forces had 229 ship-launched Kalibr cruise missiles, left from the initial estimated stock of 500 that Russia had before the start of the invasion on Feb. 24.

The Kyiv Independent news desk
The Kyiv Independent news desk

We are here to make sure our readers get quick, essential updates about the events in Ukraine.

We don’t want a lot for Christmas
Our Christmas wishlist this year is power generators, a Starlink, warm sleeping bags, and candles. But the thing we need most is your support. Help us reach our goal of 10,000 members by the end of the year.
visamasterCardpaypal

We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. If you continue to use this site we will assume that you are happy with it.

OK