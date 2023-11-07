Inside a prison where Russia tortured Ukrainian POWs
The Olenivka POW camp, located in the Russian-occupied part of Donetsk Oblast, was a notorious Russian-controlled prison where Ukrainian prisoners of war and civilian hostages from Mariupol have been subjected to torture. The Kyiv Independent’s War Crimes Investigations Unit will name those responsible for torturing prisoners in Olenivka.
News Feed, Business
Ukraine's international reserves fall for third month in a row to $38.9 billion

by Dominic Culverwell November 7, 2023 8:14 PM 2 min read
The building of the National Bank of Ukraine in Kyiv. (Photo by Panama7/ Getty Images)
This audio is created with AI assistance

Ukraine’s international reserves fell by 1.9% in October to $38.9 billion after the government repaid debts on the foreign exchange (FX) market, the National Bank of Ukraine (NBU) announced on Nov. 7.

International reserves were recorded at $39.7 billion in September and have been steadily decreasing since peaking at a record high of $41.7 billion in July 2023.

Despite the fall, volumes are still sufficient thanks to major financial injections over the spring and summer that created a solid support base. Current volumes tower over the same period last year when reserves were only at $25.3 billion in Oct. 2022.

International fiscal support remains strong, although not at the same level seen in June and July, which saw inflows of $4.3 billion and $4.7 billion, respectively.

Last month, foreign partners provided Ukraine with $3.3 billion, which was enough to offset the debt repayments. The EU supplied $1.6 billion to Ukraine, the U.S. contributed $1.2 billion, while international investors provided $572.7 million through bond placements.

The NBU added that it sold $3.4 billion on the FX market and purchased $14 million to bolster international reserves. Net FX sales totaled $3.3 billion, an increase from September’s result of $2.7 billion.

In total, the government spent $892.5 million to repay FX public debt. This included $715.3 million to service and redeem FX domestic government debt securities and $135.8 million to repay debt to the World Bank, with the remaining amount repaying other international creditors.

Additionally, the government repaid $80 million to the International Monetary Fund (IMF).

The value of financial instruments also increased by $247.2 million in October due to revaluation.

IMF launches fund for supporting Ukraine’s reforms
The international organization made the announcement during a week-long IMF-World Bank conference in Marrakech. According to Pyshnyi, donors have already allocated $14 million to the IMF’s Ukraine Capacity Development Fund, with the goal being to raise $65 million.
The Kyiv IndependentMartin Fornusek
Author: Dominic Culverwell
News Feed

Thank you for signing up for this newsletter. We’ve sent you a confirmation email.