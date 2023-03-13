Inside a prison where Russia tortured Ukrainian POWs
The Olenivka POW camp, located in the Russian-occupied part of Donetsk Oblast, was a notorious Russian-controlled prison where Ukrainian prisoners of war and civilian hostages from Mariupol have been subjected to torture. The Kyiv Independent’s War Crimes Investigations Unit will name those responsible for torturing prisoners in Olenivka.
Skip to content
Featured
War Analysis National Video Field Report Newsletters Russia’s War Human Story Company News
More
About Join the Team Team Story Studio Jobs
Newsletters
Newsletters image
All Newsletters Arrow right
Podcasts
Podcasts image
All Podcasts Arrow right
News Feed
Edit post

Statistics agency: Ukraine's GDP down 31.4% in 4th quarter of 2022

by The Kyiv Independent news desk March 13, 2023 10:29 PM 1 min read
This audio is created with AI assistance

Ukraine's GDP fell by 31.4% year-on-year in the fourth quarter of 2022, compared to a 30.8% drop in the third quarter, according to the State Statistics Service.

The Economy Ministry revised its forecast for 2023 on March 6, predicting that Ukraine's economy would only grow by 1%, as opposed to their original prediction of 3.2%.

The deteriorating economic situation in Ukraine can be attributed to the ongoing war waged by Russia against the country, which shows no signs of ending anytime soon.

Allied countries have pledged to support Ukraine in its post-war reconstruction, including Japan, which promised on Feb. 1 to provide $170 million for emergency recovery projects, including the reconsctruction of critical infrastructure damaged or destroyed during the Russian invasion.

U.S. investment company J.P. Morgan also promised its support in attracting private capital for Ukraine's post-war construction, according to the Economy Ministry on March 9.

Ukraine's agricultural industry has suffered huge blows that impacted the overall economy. Agriculture Minister Mykola Solskyi told the Kyiv Independent on Feb. 27 that indirect damages to the industry, which includes losses sustained by farmers and supply chains, amounts to $34.25 billion. The direct damage to Ukraine's agricultural industry is worth $6.6 billion.

Author: The Kyiv Independent news desk
Support independent journalism in Ukraine. Join us in this fight.
Freedom can be costly. Both Ukraine and its journalists are paying a high price for their independence. Support independent journalism in its darkest hour. Support us for as little as $1, and it only takes a minute.
visa masterCard americanExpress
Comments

Most popular

News Feed

Ukraine Daily
News from
Ukraine in your
inbox
MORE NEWS

Editors' Picks

Featured
War Analysis National Video Field Report Newsletters Russia’s War Human Story Company News
Sections
More
About J-School Team Story Studio Jobs
Follow Us

Enter your email to subscribe

Please, enter correct email address

Subscribe

* indicates required
* indicates required

Subscribe

* indicates required
* indicates required

Subscribe

* indicates required

Subscribe

* indicates required
Successfuly subscribed
Thank you for signing up for this newsletter. We’ve sent you a confirmation email.