Ukraine's gas production highest since full-scale invasion's start

by Boldizsar Gyori November 6, 2024 3:54 PM 1 min read
A Naftogaz gas company worker adjusts valves after an opening ceremony of the newly built Bobrovnytska gas compressor and holding station in the village of Mryn, about 130 km from Kyiv on Dec. 16, 2008. (Sergei Supinsky /AFP via Getty Images)
Natural gas production in Ukraine in October increased to the highest level since the beginning of the full-scale invasion in February 2022, exploration and production consulting company EXPRO reported on its website on Nov. 6.

According to EXPRO’s calculations, gross natural gas production rose by 2.3% in October 2024 compared to the same month last year, reaching 1.663 billion cubic meters, the highest level since January 2022.

Ukraine’s gas production also grew by 2% this year, while daily production rates rose by 1.3%.

Once heavily dependent on Russian gas, Ukraine successfully shifted to other suppliers in the previous decade and expanded its own production. For the first time in history, the country went through last winter using only its own gas.

EXPRO estimates that natural gas production in Ukraine may increase by 2.2% or 420 million cubic meters to 19.1 billion cubic meters in 2024.

Ukraine will not allow more Russian gas to transit through its pipelines to the EU, opting instead to transfer Azeri gas as the agreement with Russia ends at the end of this year.

Naftogaz CEO: Ukraine ‘has to become an energy-independent state’
Despite Russia’s incessant attacks on Ukraine’s energy system throughout its now more than two-year-old invasion, the country’s oil and gas giant Naftogaz just celebrated its first heating system without any gas imports. It is the “greatest moment in Ukraine’s energy history,” Naftogaz CEO Oleksiy…
The Kyiv IndependentDominic Culverwell
Author: Boldizsar Gyori
